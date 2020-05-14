Phinsider Radio: Dolphins begin to sign rookies, remaining free agents that make sense, and the most overrated/underrated players heading into the season

As we push through the most crucial offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history Jake Mendel (@JMendel94), and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake and I discuss Tua Tagovailoa’s impressive jersey sales, rookies that have signed, which free agents could help Miami, and the most overrated/underrated players heading into the 2020 season.

First, we take a look at which Dolphins rookies have signed contracts and what type of impact that could have this offseason. How will the rookies fair in a non-traditional NFL offseason? Next, we take a look around the NFL at jersey sales and discuss which player has the #1 selling jersey on the planet.

(Spoiler alert: It’s Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.)

Next, Jake and I discuss the Dolphins’ interest in free agent defensive back Logan Ryan. Could Miami sign another cornerback? Or should they have interest in another free agent, like former Saints offensive guard Larry Warford? Which player fills the greater need?

Lastly, we take a look at Miami’s best and worst players heading into the 2020 season. Who is the most overrated? Underrated? Which player will make the most significant leap? Who has the most to prove?

All of this and more on today’s episode of Phinsider Radio!

