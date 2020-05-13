2017 NFL Re-Draft: SB Nation ‘What If’ week includes writer mock draft

With the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Missouri defensive end Charles Harris, adding a talented pass rusher to the roster, despite concerns of his rush-defense, edge-setting ability. A star ready to explode for a team facing Tom Brady twice a year, Harris was set up for success.

Fast forward to just over three-years later, and the Dolphins traded Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2021 seventh-round pick. Harris left Miami after recording 3.5 sacks.

It was not a great draft pick for the Dolphins.

Now, I am being given a chance to re-write history - at least according to SB Nation’s ‘What If’ fantasy world. This week, SB Nation has been taking a look at moments in sports history that fans would change. One of those is a re-do of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The first five picks of the re-draft are already complete, and it should not be a surprise as to who headlined the Draft. The Cleveland Browns selected quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the first selection, then the San Francisco 49ers added quarterback Deshaun Watson. The third pick seems like a perfect selection as the Chicago Bears, who have 10 tight ends on their roster right now, added tight end George Kittle. The Jacksonville Jaguars, who used the fourth pick in 2017 to add running back Leonard Fournette, stuck with the position but switched to Christian McCaffery. The Tennessee Titans then used the fifth selection to grab the actual 2017 first-overall pick, defensive end Myles Garrett.

Which brings up our question. With the 22nd overall pick, where should the Miami Dolphins be looking? What position would make the most sense to select in the 2017 Draft?

Update: The board through pick 12 now has Jamal Adams sixth to the New York Jets, Tre’Davious White seventh to the Los Angeles Chargers, Marshon Lattimore to the Carolina Panthers at eight, Ryan Ramczyk at nine to the Cincinnati Bengals, T.J. Watt tenth to the Buccalo Bills, Marlon Humphrey 11th to the New Orleans Saints, and Chris Godwin 12th to the Browns.