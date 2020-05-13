Miami’s offensive line was arguably the NFL’s worst unit in 2019

Miami’s biggest issue over the last decade is no secret — the offensive line.

Since 2011, the Miami Dolphins drafted four linemen in the first round of the NFL draft, including Mike Pouncey, Ja’Wuan James, Laremy Tunsil and 2020 first-rounder Austin Jackson.

While Miami never figured out their offensive line issues, despite the amount of resources used in the trenches, 2019 might’ve been the worst unit yet.

It is important to keep in mind that the entire roster struggled, but it is hard to find a bright spot on the unit.

Of 171 qualified NFL offensive linemen last season, Dolphins' Michael Dieter (146th), Evan Boehm (149th), Shaq Calhoun (165th), Julie'n Davenport (169th), Jesse Davis (170th) and J'Marcus Webb (171st) all finished 146th or worse in @ESPNStatsInfo Pass Block Win Rate. Wow. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 11, 2020

There are plenty metrics to gauge the offensive line, but ESPN’s Pass Block Win Rate provides a glimpse of just how much the unit struggled.

Rookie Michael Dieter, who started 15 games and was a third-round pick in the 2019 draft, finished 146th. Jesse Davis was the only other member of the unit to start 15 games and appear on the list, but finished as the second-worst offensive linemen, according to ESPN’s statistic.

Daniel Kilgore, who was rated higher than 146th, started 13 games in 2019, but has since been cut. As a team, the the Dolphins had 41 percent Pass Block Win Rate, the worst percentage in the NFL. Miami also allowed 58 sacks, tying Carolina for the league’s most.

The Dolphins clearly needed to invest more resources into the offensive line. Along with Jackson, the Dolphins drafted guards Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley in the second and fourth rounds.

Miami also aquired center Ted Karras and Ereck Flowers, a tackle turned guard. While the Dolphins have spent nearly a decade piecing together a decent, let alone good unit, the they may have turned the corner with a strong 2020 off season.

The team may not be done either, with the Saints cutting veteran tackle Larry Warford.

If you think Michael Deiter or Solomon Kindley are big reasons not to sign Larry Warford, don’t. They know Kindley is a project, like a Shaq Mason. And Deiter is where Charles Harris used to be...on the way out. Possibly moved to Center, anyway. — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) May 8, 2020

Either way, as we look ahead to the 2020 season, Miami’s second unit may be better than the 2019 starting unit.