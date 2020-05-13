Are the Miami Dolphins done improving the defensive backfield?

The Dolphins spent most of the 2020 off season season re-building the defensive side of the ball. The secondary received a major face lift with the signings of Byron Jones and Clayton Fejedelem. The Dolphins also spent high draft picks on cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and safety Brandon Jones.

Keep in mind, these players will join the likes of Xavien Howard, Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain in what seems to be a loaded defensive backfield.

However, is it possible that the Dolphins will look to add another veteran to the mix?

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo mentioned that the Dolphins are “nosing around” 29-year old Logan Ryan.

I can’t go as far as @MMehtaNYDN did you say the #Jets are expecting to land him, as they’ve yet to submit a formal offer, but they’re firmly in the mix. #Dolphins nosing around, too. https://t.co/BhvZi4IscE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 12, 2020

The seven-year veteran spent four years in New England and three years with the Titans. He was also on the receiving end of Tom Brady’s final pass as a Patriot.

Forever the #Titans will get the credit for ending the Patriots Dynasty.



Forever Tom Brady's last pass as a Patriot will be a pick six to Logan Ryan.



Today is already a good day. pic.twitter.com/RcnVICBRDo — 3HL4LIFE (@3HL4LIFE) March 17, 2020

The New York Jets are also in the mix for Ryan, so it may be possible that the Dolphins are just trying to up the price.

However, it wouldn’t be a shock if coach Brian Flores wanted to bring in another piece to provide even more flexibility on defense. Flores often mentions how important flexibility is to game planning on a week-by-week basis.

In an ideal world, it is likely the Dolphins would like to have roughly 18 players who could be deemed “starters” on the defense.

According to spotrac.com, the Dolphins currently have $33.8 million in cap space, more than enough to add someone like Ryan. Keep in mind that the Dolphins may decide to just roll that space over into next season.

Whether the Dolphins are trying to raise Logan’s price, or make a move for the veteran, it is tough to predict what General Manager Chris Grier and Miami’s front office is trying to do, which has been the case for most of the offseason.