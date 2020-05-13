Dolphins rookie Brandon Jones signs contract

Brandon Jones has signed on the dotted line.

Per Jones’ Instagram account the rookie defensive back has signed his four-year rookie deal with the Miami Dolphins. Jones captioned his photo, “Signed, sealed, delivered. So thankful to the Miami Dolphins organization for taking a chance on me. Time to get to work!”

Jones was selected in the third round (no. 70 overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Texas. In his senior season, he accumulated 86 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble. The Texas native was considered a leader on the Longhorns defense and should fight for snaps in Miami’s defensive backfield rotation early in his career.

Jones is the seventh rookie in Miami’s 2020 draft class to lock down his contract with the team. Currently, the team has inked deals with Jones, guard Solomon Kindley (4th round), defensive end Jason Strowbridge (5th round), defensive end Curtis Weaver (5th round), long snapper Blake Ferguson (6th round), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1st round), and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (2nd round).

The Dolphins selected 11 players in April’s draft. The four players that remained unsigned include tackle Austin Jackson (1st round), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1st round), tackle Robert Hunt (2nd round), and running back Malcolm Perry (7th round).

Rookie contract terms are generally set in stone before negotiations even begin, as the current collective bargaining agreement has a pay scale in place for each player depending on when they were selected. It’s only the details of each deal, such as terms surrounding the signing bonus, that are subject to change. Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, none of Miami’s rookies are expected to hold out, meaning all deals should be completed without issue by training camp.