Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Josh Uche can be the Patriots’ next Kyle Van Noy - Pats Pulpit

Let’s take a look at the film to get a better picture of the second-round draft pick.





How did the Jets do in the 2020 NFL Draft vs. Joe Marino’s big board? - Gang Green Nation

Today we continue our look at how the Jets’ Draft class stacked up against expert big boards. We move on to Joe Marino of The Draft Network.





Four Downs: Are the Buffalo Bills ready for prime time? - Buffalo Rumblings

With four prime-time games on the schedule, the Bills will get plenty of national exposure

AFC NORTH:

Ravens spending $121 million on defense in 2020; second-most in the NFL - Baltimore Beatdown

Rookie deal quarterback allows you to do such things





Is J.J. Watt coming to the Steelers an inevitability? - Behind the Steel Curtain

Is it just a matter of time?





Comprehensive study confirms Joe Burrow’s arm strength is fine - Cincy Jungle

Arm strength isn’t everything, which is proven by this impressive analysis.





Brownie the Elf: Where did this originate, and does it belong in football? - Dawgs By Nature

Iconic mascot of the Browns has had several renditions

AFC SOUTH:

Deshaun Watson & Adjusted Interceptions - Battle Red Blog

Football Outsiders provides an extra layer of insight into DW4’s interception stats in 2019.





Everything you need to know about Titans first round pick Isaiah Wilson - Music City Miracles

He’s a large, large man, but there is more to him than just his hulking size.





Jaguars agree to terms with veteran QB Mike Glennon - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars made a move today to add veteran depth to their quarterback room by agreeing to terms with quarterback Mike Glennon.





Five ‘Sophomore’ Colts Defenders Who Could Take a Significant Second-Year Leap - Stampede Blue

While the Indianapolis Colts have a much anticipated incoming rookie class, it’s important to note that part of the team’s substantial offseason improvement could also come from the development of...

AFC WEST:

Ranking the Denver Broncos moves this offseason - Mile High Report

What was the best? What was the worst?





Chargers News: Herbert already in OC County, connecting with teammates - Bolts From The Blue

The future of the Chargers is already making moves to connect with teammates.





Las Vegas Raiders’ running back group - Silver And Black Pride

Josh Jacobs is likely to get more touches in his second season in the league





Two takes from Andy Reid about the Chiefs’ schedule - Arrowhead Pride

Reid was asked about the team’s 2020 slate after it was released late last week.

NFC EAST:

Giants’ 2020 schedule, Week 1: What will the Pittsburgh Steelers bring to Monday Night Football? - Big Blue View

What to expect from Big Ben and the Pittsburgh Steelers





NFL rumors: LeSean McCoy, Devonta Freeman are possibilities for the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia is looking for a veteran running back.





Cam Erving’s contract details make it seem like he’s definitely making the Cowboys roster - Blogging The Boys

Seems like the Cowboys’ 2020 swing tackle might be set.





Is Morgan Moses about to be replaced as the starting right tackle? - Hogs Haven

Thinking back to March free agency

When the Redskins were going into free agency in March this year, the focus on the offensive line went something like this:

NFC NORTH:

Packers’ failure to draft a WR was a mistake, but it’s only a continuation of the neglect - Acme Packing Company

The past five years have been filled with errors in building a dynamic receiving corps for an elite quarterback.





What if the Detroit Lions had hit on a running back? - Pride Of Detroit

If you bang your head against a wall hard enough, long enough, you’ll create a hole...either in the wall or in you.





Why won’t Ryan Pace get rookie quarterbacks? - Windy City Gridiron

We debunk the myth that late round and UDFA quarterbacks can’t be valuable to a franchise while looking at all of Chicago’s QB pickups since 2015.





NFC North Off-Season Analysis - Daily Norseman

An off-season breakdown of the Vikings’ division rivals

NFC SOUTH:

4 Ways the Saints can use Warford’s cap space - Canal Street Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints have saved over $7 million in cap space by cutting Larry Warford. Here is how they can utilize the savings.





NFL scouts gave AJ Terrell uneven, critical reviews - The Falcoholic

The NFL draft is in the rearview but info from scouts league-wide is not.





Carolina Panthers sign first round pick Derrick Brown to 4-year, $23.6 million deal - Cat Scratch Reader

The Carolina Panthers have ponied up the green for Brown.





Quarantine Questions: Why no Buccaneers-Dolphins game in the preseason? - Bucs Nation

For just the third time since 2000, the Bucs’ preseason schedule doesn’t feature a matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Why?

NFC WEST:

49ers projections: Can Bosa unseat Kittle as the best player on the team? - Niners Nation

We also took a look at who a few other questions from players that could surprise to the most excited to watch





Arizona Cardinals pass on Kyler Murray in quarterback only re-draft - Revenge of the Birds

SB Nation took all quarterbacks in the NFL and had a draft.

Using the 2020 NFL Draft order, with the ideas of the rest of the team being constructed as is with the current cap situations needed to...





How many more miles will Seahawks fly as they lead NFL through air 2020 - Field Gulls

With the release of the 2020 NFL Schedule this past Thursday, fans across the NFL have marked their calendars with the closest games in preparation for possibly attending those games in the fall....





PFF: Rams Aaron Donald has had 5 best DT seasons in last 15 years - Turf Show Times

There may not be an NFL player who has done a better job of owning his position over the last decade than Donald