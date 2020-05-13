Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Josh Uche can be the Patriots’ next Kyle Van Noy - Pats Pulpit
Let’s take a look at the film to get a better picture of the second-round draft pick.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
How did the Jets do in the 2020 NFL Draft vs. Joe Marino’s big board? - Gang Green Nation
Today we continue our look at how the Jets’ Draft class stacked up against expert big boards. We move on to Joe Marino of The Draft Network.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Four Downs: Are the Buffalo Bills ready for prime time? - Buffalo Rumblings
With four prime-time games on the schedule, the Bills will get plenty of national exposure
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens spending $121 million on defense in 2020; second-most in the NFL - Baltimore Beatdown
Rookie deal quarterback allows you to do such things
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Is J.J. Watt coming to the Steelers an inevitability? - Behind the Steel Curtain
Is it just a matter of time?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Comprehensive study confirms Joe Burrow’s arm strength is fine - Cincy Jungle
Arm strength isn’t everything, which is proven by this impressive analysis.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Brownie the Elf: Where did this originate, and does it belong in football? - Dawgs By Nature
Iconic mascot of the Browns has had several renditions
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Deshaun Watson & Adjusted Interceptions - Battle Red Blog
Football Outsiders provides an extra layer of insight into DW4’s interception stats in 2019.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Everything you need to know about Titans first round pick Isaiah Wilson - Music City Miracles
He’s a large, large man, but there is more to him than just his hulking size.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars agree to terms with veteran QB Mike Glennon - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars made a move today to add veteran depth to their quarterback room by agreeing to terms with quarterback Mike Glennon.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Five ‘Sophomore’ Colts Defenders Who Could Take a Significant Second-Year Leap - Stampede Blue
While the Indianapolis Colts have a much anticipated incoming rookie class, it’s important to note that part of the team’s substantial offseason improvement could also come from the development of...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Ranking the Denver Broncos moves this offseason - Mile High Report
What was the best? What was the worst?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Herbert already in OC County, connecting with teammates - Bolts From The Blue
The future of the Chargers is already making moves to connect with teammates.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders’ running back group - Silver And Black Pride
Josh Jacobs is likely to get more touches in his second season in the league
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Two takes from Andy Reid about the Chiefs’ schedule - Arrowhead Pride
Reid was asked about the team’s 2020 slate after it was released late last week.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants’ 2020 schedule, Week 1: What will the Pittsburgh Steelers bring to Monday Night Football? - Big Blue View
What to expect from Big Ben and the Pittsburgh Steelers
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL rumors: LeSean McCoy, Devonta Freeman are possibilities for the Eagles - Bleeding Green Nation
Philadelphia is looking for a veteran running back.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cam Erving’s contract details make it seem like he’s definitely making the Cowboys roster - Blogging The Boys
Seems like the Cowboys’ 2020 swing tackle might be set.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Is Morgan Moses about to be replaced as the starting right tackle? - Hogs Haven
Thinking back to March free agency
When the Redskins were going into free agency in March this year, the focus on the offensive line went something like this:
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers’ failure to draft a WR was a mistake, but it’s only a continuation of the neglect - Acme Packing Company
The past five years have been filled with errors in building a dynamic receiving corps for an elite quarterback.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
What if the Detroit Lions had hit on a running back? - Pride Of Detroit
If you bang your head against a wall hard enough, long enough, you’ll create a hole...either in the wall or in you.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Why won’t Ryan Pace get rookie quarterbacks? - Windy City Gridiron
We debunk the myth that late round and UDFA quarterbacks can’t be valuable to a franchise while looking at all of Chicago’s QB pickups since 2015.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
NFC North Off-Season Analysis - Daily Norseman
An off-season breakdown of the Vikings’ division rivals
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
4 Ways the Saints can use Warford’s cap space - Canal Street Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints have saved over $7 million in cap space by cutting Larry Warford. Here is how they can utilize the savings.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
NFL scouts gave AJ Terrell uneven, critical reviews - The Falcoholic
The NFL draft is in the rearview but info from scouts league-wide is not.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers sign first round pick Derrick Brown to 4-year, $23.6 million deal - Cat Scratch Reader
The Carolina Panthers have ponied up the green for Brown.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Quarantine Questions: Why no Buccaneers-Dolphins game in the preseason? - Bucs Nation
For just the third time since 2000, the Bucs’ preseason schedule doesn’t feature a matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Why?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers projections: Can Bosa unseat Kittle as the best player on the team? - Niners Nation
We also took a look at who a few other questions from players that could surprise to the most excited to watch
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals pass on Kyler Murray in quarterback only re-draft - Revenge of the Birds
SB Nation took all quarterbacks in the NFL and had a draft.
Using the 2020 NFL Draft order, with the ideas of the rest of the team being constructed as is with the current cap situations needed to...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
How many more miles will Seahawks fly as they lead NFL through air 2020 - Field Gulls
With the release of the 2020 NFL Schedule this past Thursday, fans across the NFL have marked their calendars with the closest games in preparation for possibly attending those games in the fall....
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
PFF: Rams Aaron Donald has had 5 best DT seasons in last 15 years - Turf Show Times
There may not be an NFL player who has done a better job of owning his position over the last decade than Donald
Loading comments...