The Splash Zone 5/12/20: Questions For The Dolphins 2020 Season

I think we all know what the biggest question is heading into the Dolphins 2020 season? Is Tua Tagoailoa going to be healthy enough to see some playing time? But why rush the rookie onto the playing field when you have a starter in Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen backing him up. Though he may be ahead of schedule, I think it would be wise just to redshirt Tua for the year, but I don’t get paid to make those decisions.

Ten lingering questions for the 2020 Dolphins - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins have completed phase two of the franchise’s full-fledged makeover, adding 32 newcomers this offseason to a team that produced a 5-11 season in 2019.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins agree to terms on rookie deal - NFL.com

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie contract with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Dolphins 2020 Season

Breaking Down Dolphins Strength of Schedule Numbers

The Miami Dolphins have the third-toughest schedule in the NFL in 2020, but a deeper analysis offers a different look at the numbers

