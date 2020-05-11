Dolphins sign Raekwon Davis after inking Tua Tagovailoa

In college, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wore number 13 at Alabama while his defensive tackle teammate Raekwon Davis wore number 99. Both players were seected by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft Tagovailoa in the first round while Davis was a second-round pick. While both players come to Miami having to change their numbers, given all-time greats Dan Marino and Jason Taylor, who respectively previously wore 13 and 99 with the Dolphins, they both just become wealthy men.

Earlier today, reports indicated Tagovailoa had signed his rookie contract with the Dolphins. Now, ESPN’s Field Yates is adding to Miami’s draft-pick signing frenzy. He tweets Davis has signed his four-year contract. The deal with the Dolphins will pay Davis $5.7 million, with about $1.7 million of it as a signing bonus.

Tagovailoa and Davis join guard Solomon Kindley, defensive end Jason Strowbridge, defensive end Curtis Weaver, and long snapper Blake Ferguson as players under contract. The Dolphins’ drafted rookies remaining to sign are first-round offensive tackle Austin Jackson, first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, second-round offensive tackle/guard Robert Hunt, third-round guard Brandon Jones, and sevent-round wide receiver/running back Malcolm Perry.