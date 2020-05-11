Phinsider Question Of The Day W/ Poll (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 05/11/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is with the AFC East being turned on it’s head this off-season who do you now see as king of the hill in the AFC East? The Patriots have held sway over the division for nearly two decades now, having won 17 of the last 20 conference championships and the last 11 in a row going back to 2009. The only hiccups for the Pats in that time was the Dolphins winning the conference in 2000 and 2008 and the Jets pulling one out in 2002. The Buffalo Bills for their part have not won a division title since 1995.

Now things have changed dramatically in the AFC East in the last two seasons. The Bills look to maybe be the better of the four teams right now as they have been slowly getting better the last few years. The Dolphins of course dumped everything of value that came with age or aggravation and either cut it or traded it away in a dramatic rebuild of the team that should start to show dividends this season but this is not the year the Dolphins have circled on the calendar for domination. The Patriots have now lost their future hall of fame quarterback Tom Brady and will be starting someone that most of us know little about next season. I think the biggest unknown is how will Billacheat deal with this change? Will he prove that he was the genius behind Brady this whole time and that it’s the system and not the players or will Brady go on, make Tampa look good and make Bill look stupid? Something tells me that Bill does not come out of this looking like the one that made the wrong choice. Then there’s the woeful Jets. The one team that I have seen more people claim managed to make themselves somehow worse during the off-season so we still have beating them down to look forward to.

So what’s you choice for this year’s AFC East Champion and why?

Poll Who will win this year’s AFC East title? - This poll is closed 30% Your Miami Dolphins (48 votes)

7% As usual the New England Patriots (12 votes)

60% The upstart Buffalo Bills (95 votes)

0% The hated New York Jets (1 vote) 156 votes total Vote Now

