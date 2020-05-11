Dolphins sign QB Tua Tagovailoa

Until recently, fans would wait patiently for reports that rookies had signed their first NFL contract. This could take weeks and would usually result in a game of chicken, with the rookies making a ridiculous amount of money.

This changed in 2011.

Now, players don’t make an obscene amount of money before ever playing a down. And it prevents these type of holdouts from happening.

In the last week, the Dolphins have reached agreement with Solomon Kindley, Jason Strowbridge, Curtis Weaver and Blake Ferguson.

Now, the Dolphins have officially reached an agreement with their star quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Miami Dolphins have reached an agreement with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Done deal: the Dolphins have agreed to terms with QB Tua Tagavailoa on a four-year, $30,275,438 deal with a fifth-year team option. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 11, 2020

Like all first-round picks, Tua’s deal includes a fifth-year team option, and, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he receives a $19.6M signing bonus. His entire contract is fully guaranteed.

Over the years, having a talented quarterback on a rookie contract has become the blueprint to winning a Super Bowl. Miami now has five years before they are forced to pay Tagovailoa big money. In contrast, former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will make $29.5M this year with the Titans.

The NFL calendar is already distrupted by the curret COVID-19 pandemic, with offseason training programs having to be held virtually, and there is the possibility that training camps could be delayed. But what we know, is the Dolphins quarterback of the future will be present and ready to hit the ground running.