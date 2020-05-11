Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa surprises mom with new car on Mother’s Day

When the Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa, they knew they were not only getting an uber-talented quarterback on the field, but an even better person off.

Family means everything to Tua,

And one of the things that stuck out most to me during pre-draft interviews, was how excited he was to be drafted, not only for himself, but his family too.

Tagovailoa, like most first-round draft picks, has yet to sign his rookie contract. But money isn’t an issue when you’re the face of the franchise with endorsement deals with Adidas, Bose, Muscle milk, and many others.

What rookies do with their newfound money, good or bad, is often a talking point among many.

I think we can file this case under good.

Happy Mother’s Day to a more than deserving Mother. I love you mom pic.twitter.com/HrJNb80sdZ — Tua. T (@Tua) May 11, 2020

As you can see, while most of us surprised our mothers with FaceTime calls and flowers, Tua took it one step further—surprising his mother with a brand new Cadillac. #ThatsMyQuarterback

Happy belated Mother’s Day, Diane Tagovailoa.