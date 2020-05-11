Tua Tagovailoa jersey dominating NFL Shop sales

One of the most discussed items among Miami Dolphins fans since the 2020 NFL Draft has been the jersey number choice of first-round draft choice, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. During his college career at Alabama, Tagovailoa wore the number 13, but in Miami, that number is rightfully retired in honor of Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino. Fans staked out what number worked best for Tagovailoa, and the discussion continued until last Tuesday, when the Dolphins released the jersey numbers for their free agent additions as well as the rookies.

Tagovailoa will wear the number one for the Dolphins, becoming the first quarterback to wear the number in South Florida. And, why the discussion raged so hard about the rookie’s jersey number has now become clear.

According to NFLShop.com, Tagovailoa has the top selling jersey in the league with the Miami aqua jersey.

But, Dolphins fans were not done there.

Tagovailoa also has the second-best selling jersey in the league with the Dolphins’ white jersey.

Two of the top selling NFL jerseys are @Tua Tagovailoa's No. 1 jersey for the @MiamiDolphins. @TomBrady's new @Buccaneers jersey rounds out the top 3. pic.twitter.com/oBsiAXZfA1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 7, 2020

Third place belongs to new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who moved to Florida from the New England Patriots in free agency this offseason.

Dolphins fans are rightfully excited about their new quarterback. It is insane that the excitement has led not to just Tagovailoa having the top selling jersey in the league, but the top two selling jerseys.

Just imagine what will happen when his throwback jersey becomes available.