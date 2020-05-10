Dolphins start signing draft picks: Kindley, Strowbridge, Weaver, Ferguson all sign

The Miami Dolphins have started signing their 2020 NFL Draft selections. The team has announced the signings of guard Solomon Kindley, defensive ends Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver, as well as long snapper Blake Ferguson. All the contracts are for four years, as part of the NFL’s rookie scale under the collective bargaining agreement.

Kindley comes to Miami from the University of Georgia, where he was a four-year letterman and three-year starter. He started 32 games, 25 of them at left guard and seven at right guard. Miami selected Kindley in the fourth-round, with the guard signing his contract on Wednesday.

Pen to paper.



Solomon Kindley has signed his contract. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/nTC5iqkHYl — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 6, 2020

The next day, Strowbridge signed his contract. The first of Miami’s two fifth-round selections, Strowbridge played 44 games with 33 starts in four seasons at North Carolina. He recorded 126 career tackles with 11.5 sacks, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Official



Jason Strowbridge has signed his contract. pic.twitter.com/8yf6hHkLw7 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 7, 2020

Weaver signed his four-year deal on Friday. A defensive end, Miami selected him in the fifth round, giving the team two rookie, fifth-round pass-rushers heading into the 2020 season. A three-year player at Boise State, Weaver recorded 128 tackles, 34 career sacks, three-forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

The signing of Ferguson yesterday adds the fourth draft pick to agree to his four-year deal. Ferguson joins the Dolphins from LSU, where he played in 52 games as a long snapper and was a two-year captain. Selected in the sixth round, the Dolphins waived 2019 long snapper Taybor Pepper, immediately annointing Ferguson as the team’s starter at the position.

Miami made 11 selections in the 2020 Draft, leaving seven players still to reach contract agreements. The Dolphins’ drafted rookies remaining to sign are first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, first-round offensive tackle Austin Jackson, first-round cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, second-round offensive tackle/guard Robert Hunt, second-round nose tackle Raekwon Davis, third-round guard Brandon Jones, and sevent-round wide receiver/running back Malcolm Perry.