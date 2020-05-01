Former Dolphins, Bears tight end Dion Sims retires

Former Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears tight end Dion Sims has announced his retirement. After sitting out the 2019 season, Sims took to Twitter on Friday to say his career is coming to an end.

Decided to hang my cleats up after 20 years of playing God is good and I’m grateful!!!!! — Dion Sims (@D_Sims80) May 1, 2020

Selected in the fourth round by the Dolphins, Sims came to Miami in 2013 after playing at Michigan State. He was seen as a developmental tight end who could be a pass catcher but had to work on his blocking at the NFL level. He started his time with the Dolphins as the primary backup behind Charles Clay, then worked behind Jordan Cameron in 2015. In his four seasons with Miami, he appeared in 56 games with 74 receptions for 699 yards and eight touchdowns.

He joined the Bears in 2017, signing a three-year, $18-million contract. He appeared in 22 games with 18 starts in Chicago, catching 17 passes for 189 yards with a score, including a 2018 season ended by a concussion after just four games with two receptions for nine yards. The Bears released him before the 2019 season.

Sims, along with the 2018 concussion in Chicago, dealt with a major concussion during the 2016 season that caused him to miss a month.

Hopefully Sims’ retirement comes with him still healthy and not dealing with any after-effects from his concussions. Good luck to Sims as he moves into the next chapter of his life.