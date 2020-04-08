Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Utah State QB Jordan Love remains a popular mock draft pick for the Patriots - Pats Pulpit
SB Nation compared 49 mock drafts, and Love is the Patriots’ most popular selection.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
The Jets may have a lot of cap space next year, but will their approach to free agency change? - Gang Green Nation
One of the newest observations from the Jets beat notes that the team is looking at a lot of salary cap space in 2021.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
2020 NFL Draft: Where is the sweet spot for a Buffalo Bills second-round trade up? - Buffalo Rumblings
General manager Brandon Beane has not been shy about getting his guy.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Analyzing the Ravens offensive roster heading into the 2020 NFL Draft - Baltimore Beatdown
Can we gain insight from observing the pre-draft roster?
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers Report Card: Grading the Steelers free agent subtractions - Behind the Steel Curtain
BTSC breaks out the red pen and assigns grades to the Steelers for letting six free agents seek and find other opportunities.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals reportedly show ‘significant interest’ in Michigan State LB Joe Bachie - Cincy Jungle
A late target at linebacker emerges for the Bengals.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Outside Zone: It’s Not a Cutback, It’s a Cut Downhill - Dawgs By Nature
Today we take another look at an Outside Zone play. Though the running back will often appear to make a "cutback" on this play it is important to understand the actual track of the running back and...
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Management Finally Addresses The DeAndre Hopkins Trade...Sort Of - Battle Red Blog
The horse spoke, but he didn’t say much.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Derrick Henry signs his franchise tag tender, two sides are still working towards a long term deal - Music City Miracles
Very good news for the Titans.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
2020 NFL mock draft: CBS Sports thinks we trade Yannick Ngakoue to draft Justin Herbert - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars do not need a first round quarterback. They don’t want a first round quarterback. They will not draft a first round quarterback.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts ‘Closely Vetting’ FIU QB James Morgan Ahead of the NFL Draft—Among Other Teams - Stampede Blue
According to The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts are among the teams that are ‘closely vetting’ Florida International quarterback James Morgan ahead of the upcoming NFL...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Do the Denver Broncos need to go receiver in the first round? - Mile High Report
The 2020 class looks amazing, but...
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Draft Memories: Shock and awe at Joey Bosa in 2016 - Bolts From The Blue
San Diego had the third overall pick and a small army of great prospects in front of them — their selection shocked just about everyone
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
NFL Draft goes virtual: Raiders’ Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock won’t be together for draft - Silver And Black Pride
2020 NFL draft will be "fully virtual," Roger Goodell announces Monday
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs News: Andy Reid snubbed from the NFL’s All-Decade Team - Arrowhead Pride
Chiefs headlines for Tuesday, April 7
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants’ 2020 NFL Draft: Making the case for Isaiah Simmons - Big Blue View
And welcoming Emory Hunt to Big Blue View
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles have been trying to move Alshon Jeffery since October 2019 - Bleeding Green Nation
Clearly not long for Philly.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys 2020 free agent news: Jay Glazer reveals some exciting details about Aldon Smith - Blogging The Boys
The newest Cowboy has some hype growing around him.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
The Redskins Need More Players From Non-Power Five Schools - Hogs Haven
On this episode of Rile’d Up Tiffany presents her theory on what separates the premier teams in the league from those who constantly find themselves out of the playoffs.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Several round-two wide receivers could provide tremendous value to the Packers - Acme Packing Company
A plethora of receivers could come off the board in front of the Packers in round one, but there should still be several left over that pique Green Bay’s interest.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
2020 NFL Draft: Best and worst fits at cornerback for the Detroit Lions - Pride Of Detroit
How do the top cornerbacks in this class fit under Matt Patricia’s scheme?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The Bears’ Robert Quinn’s coin flip decision is a refreshing sentiment - Windy City Gridiron
The new Bears pass rusher was candid about why he signed with Chicago. More should follow suit in the future.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Potential Draft Day Deals for Trader Rick - Daily Norseman
A look at possible deals for the league’s most prolific draft day trader
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Interview with the Enemy: Atlanta Falcons (2006 Week 3, Hate Week Edition) - Canal Street Chronicles
Our pal Evan Birchfield from The Falcoholic joins us for our much-anticipated return to the Dome.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Todd Gurley’s one-year deal, pending physical, includes $5.5 million guaranteed, $500k in incentives - The Falcoholic
The new lead back is getting paid.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Carolina Panthers defense might be the NFC South’s worst in 2020 - Cat Scratch Reader
Under Ron Rivera playing good defense was always the priority of the Panthers. Has that now changed?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Mock Draft Monitor: Tendency Breaker - Bucs Nation
Is offensive tackle the only way to go for the Bucs in round one?
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Which position on the 49ers would be impacted the most by a shortened offseason? - Niners Nation
ESPN believes it’s whoever the incoming rookie WR/DT is.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Final 7 Round Mock Draft for Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds
This is it.
Months of studying the 2020 NFL Draft prospects while pondering the Cardinals’ highest needs have narrowed down to this final mock.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
2020 NFL Draft: Potential running back targets for the Seattle Seahawks - Field Gulls
As usual, it will be anyone’s best guess as to which direction the Seahawks will go at the top of this year’s draft. Either side of the line of scrimmage could logically be addressed, likely after...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams Free Agency: Get to know A’Shawn Robinson w/ Jeremy Reisman - Turf Show Times
Let a Lions writer teach you a thing or two about the Rams’ newest defender.