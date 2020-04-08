Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Utah State QB Jordan Love remains a popular mock draft pick for the Patriots - Pats Pulpit

SB Nation compared 49 mock drafts, and Love is the Patriots’ most popular selection.





The Jets may have a lot of cap space next year, but will their approach to free agency change? - Gang Green Nation

One of the newest observations from the Jets beat notes that the team is looking at a lot of salary cap space in 2021.





2020 NFL Draft: Where is the sweet spot for a Buffalo Bills second-round trade up? - Buffalo Rumblings

General manager Brandon Beane has not been shy about getting his guy.

AFC NORTH:

Analyzing the Ravens offensive roster heading into the 2020 NFL Draft - Baltimore Beatdown

Can we gain insight from observing the pre-draft roster?





Steelers Report Card: Grading the Steelers free agent subtractions - Behind the Steel Curtain

BTSC breaks out the red pen and assigns grades to the Steelers for letting six free agents seek and find other opportunities.





Bengals reportedly show ‘significant interest’ in Michigan State LB Joe Bachie - Cincy Jungle

A late target at linebacker emerges for the Bengals.





Outside Zone: It’s Not a Cutback, It’s a Cut Downhill - Dawgs By Nature

Today we take another look at an Outside Zone play. Though the running back will often appear to make a "cutback" on this play it is important to understand the actual track of the running back and...

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Management Finally Addresses The DeAndre Hopkins Trade...Sort Of - Battle Red Blog

The horse spoke, but he didn’t say much.





Derrick Henry signs his franchise tag tender, two sides are still working towards a long term deal - Music City Miracles

Very good news for the Titans.





2020 NFL mock draft: CBS Sports thinks we trade Yannick Ngakoue to draft Justin Herbert - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars do not need a first round quarterback. They don’t want a first round quarterback. They will not draft a first round quarterback.





Report: Colts ‘Closely Vetting’ FIU QB James Morgan Ahead of the NFL Draft—Among Other Teams - Stampede Blue

According to The Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts are among the teams that are ‘closely vetting’ Florida International quarterback James Morgan ahead of the upcoming NFL...

AFC WEST:

Do the Denver Broncos need to go receiver in the first round? - Mile High Report

The 2020 class looks amazing, but...





Chargers Draft Memories: Shock and awe at Joey Bosa in 2016 - Bolts From The Blue

San Diego had the third overall pick and a small army of great prospects in front of them — their selection shocked just about everyone





NFL Draft goes virtual: Raiders’ Jon Gruden, Mike Mayock won’t be together for draft - Silver And Black Pride

2020 NFL draft will be "fully virtual," Roger Goodell announces Monday





Chiefs News: Andy Reid snubbed from the NFL’s All-Decade Team - Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs headlines for Tuesday, April 7

NFC EAST:

Giants’ 2020 NFL Draft: Making the case for Isaiah Simmons - Big Blue View

And welcoming Emory Hunt to Big Blue View





NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles have been trying to move Alshon Jeffery since October 2019 - Bleeding Green Nation

Clearly not long for Philly.





Cowboys 2020 free agent news: Jay Glazer reveals some exciting details about Aldon Smith - Blogging The Boys

The newest Cowboy has some hype growing around him.





The Redskins Need More Players From Non-Power Five Schools - Hogs Haven

On this episode of Rile’d Up Tiffany presents her theory on what separates the premier teams in the league from those who constantly find themselves out of the playoffs.

NFC NORTH:

Several round-two wide receivers could provide tremendous value to the Packers - Acme Packing Company

A plethora of receivers could come off the board in front of the Packers in round one, but there should still be several left over that pique Green Bay’s interest.





2020 NFL Draft: Best and worst fits at cornerback for the Detroit Lions - Pride Of Detroit

How do the top cornerbacks in this class fit under Matt Patricia’s scheme?





The Bears’ Robert Quinn’s coin flip decision is a refreshing sentiment - Windy City Gridiron

The new Bears pass rusher was candid about why he signed with Chicago. More should follow suit in the future.





Potential Draft Day Deals for Trader Rick - Daily Norseman

A look at possible deals for the league’s most prolific draft day trader

NFC SOUTH:

Interview with the Enemy: Atlanta Falcons (2006 Week 3, Hate Week Edition) - Canal Street Chronicles

Our pal Evan Birchfield from The Falcoholic joins us for our much-anticipated return to the Dome.





Todd Gurley’s one-year deal, pending physical, includes $5.5 million guaranteed, $500k in incentives - The Falcoholic

The new lead back is getting paid.





The Carolina Panthers defense might be the NFC South’s worst in 2020 - Cat Scratch Reader

Under Ron Rivera playing good defense was always the priority of the Panthers. Has that now changed?





Mock Draft Monitor: Tendency Breaker - Bucs Nation

Is offensive tackle the only way to go for the Bucs in round one?

NFC WEST:

Which position on the 49ers would be impacted the most by a shortened offseason? - Niners Nation

ESPN believes it’s whoever the incoming rookie WR/DT is.





Final 7 Round Mock Draft for Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

This is it.

Months of studying the 2020 NFL Draft prospects while pondering the Cardinals’ highest needs have narrowed down to this final mock.





2020 NFL Draft: Potential running back targets for the Seattle Seahawks - Field Gulls

As usual, it will be anyone’s best guess as to which direction the Seahawks will go at the top of this year’s draft. Either side of the line of scrimmage could logically be addressed, likely after...





Rams Free Agency: Get to know A’Shawn Robinson w/ Jeremy Reisman - Turf Show Times

Let a Lions writer teach you a thing or two about the Rams’ newest defender.