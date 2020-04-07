Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 04/07/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is which of the many free agent signings that the Miami Dolphins have made will have the biggest impact on the play of the team overall?
Below is the list of each free agent signing by the Dolphins thus far with the corresponding story.
- Ereck Flowers, guard, Washington Redskins - Story
- Byron Jones, cornerback, Dallas Cowboys- story
- Ted Karras, center, New England Patriots - Story
- Shaq Lawson, defensive end, Buffalo Bills - Story
- Clay Fejedelem, defensive back/special teams, Cincinnati Bengals - Story
- Kyle Van Noy, linebacker, New England Patriots - Story
- Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive end, Kansas City Chiefs - Story
- Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles - Story
- Jordan Howard, running back, Philadelphia Eagles - Story
- Elandon Roberts, linebacker, New England Patriots - Story
