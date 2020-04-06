Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 04/06/2020

The Phinsider Question Of The Day is how is the current situation in the world, the one that is requiring many of us to stay home and in many cases away from our jobs affecting your family be it your immediate family that you are cooped up with or maybe other family members across the country? Now this needs to be said, if you comment with ANYTHING that is even remotely political or religion based on this post your comment will be removed and you may earn a warning or a temporary ban. I know this is an emotional time for everyone no matter where you stand on any issue. I prefer to use this thread as more of a way for us to maybe vent some frustration and even find ways to help one another even if it’s just words of encouragement or tips to help you through. This is for sure a subject that affects every one of us differently and in a variety of ways.

I for one, being a severe asthmatic that has hospitalized me many times including the times that morphed into pneumonia make me a high risk. This has left my lungs with scar tissue and other long term issues. I am otherwise healthy and having been on many a swim team and dive team in my youth have really good lung capacity that helps make up for some of the shortcomings that my disease has otherwise left me with. Either way I feel fortunate to be pushing 50 and still feeling rather healthy. Beyond that I take care of my grandmother who is now 94 and pushing 95 (And a huge Dolphins fan since 66!). I fear for her the most. She rolled through this life with hardly a cold until 90 and then the health issues that will eventually confront us all hit. For now she’s doing awesome but a bit tired of being forced to stay home all the time. My wife is a healthcare provider and has no option but to go to work. She is the primary care giver for many of the women in this area with high risk pregnancies but as this moves on they have signaled that she may be moved back to one of the systems hospitals to help if and when needed. I pray this does not happen but she is very careful, always wearing her mask and washing her hands like crazy.

My son lives in North Texas and I worry about him but he’s an extremely intelligent kid (I like to think he got it from me but his mom is pretty damn smart too). He is the night supervisor for a Kroger while he goes to school. Of course there is no school for him to go to right now and working nights in a mostly empty store gives me some comfort just knowing that he’s not being exposed to hordes of people although his job is kicking his a** right now for obvious reasons. I have other family all over the country and I just continue to remind them to be safe and that is about all anyone can do.

As a side note, I read the daily briefings sent to my wife who works for the University Of Texas Health Branch. Their main goal is always research and development as well as teaching the next generation of health care experts. She does spend a lot of time teaching, nurses on the weekends and has a what she calls baby doctor with her nearly every other day learning. Anyway these briefings are scary and while some are still ignoring the threat or blowing it off for some reason you can believe that it’s real when they are taking something this serious in Texas. For those that are still comparing it to just a flu, when was the last time you saw bodies lining the empty hallways of hospitals because the morgue is full and the hospital body holding facility is overflowing? Not even enough room in some funeral homes to pick up a body. It’s scary and dark but always heed the obvious that you can see with your eyes and not something based on someone’s opinion, must especially if they are not in that field.

Beyond all else I want everyone here, our Phinsider family to come out of this situation healthy and as unscathed as possible because in the end we are a family here. Phins up!

So now that you know more about me than you had ever hoped to know what's your story?

Please use this live thread to discuss anything you wish from the days topic to of course your Miami Dolphins to whatever your kid/grand-kids are up to these days. Please remember to not delve in to any topics that involve religion or politics for obvious reasons. Other than that its up to you so long as you are following the sites rules.