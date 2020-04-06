Miami Dolphins to host virtual draft party

On Sept. 1, 2019, the Dolphins traded away their cornerstone left tackle in Laremy Tunsil, along with the talented Kenny Stills for two first-round picks, along with a second rounder.

Since that date, fans set their sights on the 2020 NFL draft, one that can and will change the direction of the Miami Dolphins for some time.

With the draft originally slated to be in Vegas, the team, along with plenty of other organizations, started to plan draft parties in order to celebrate Miami’s war chest of picks.

However, since the cornavirus struck the world, not only were the draft parties cancelled, but the draft will also be completely online.

In order to social distance, but still enjoy one of the biggest nights in franchise history, the Dolphins are hosting a virtual draft party, presented by Bud Light Seltzer.

On April 23, the first night of the draft, the party will take place on the Miami Dolphins Facebook group. In order to attend, you must RSVP for the event on the team’s website.

Not only is the event for those looking to celebrate, or boo, Miami’s three first-round picks, but the event will also include live video analysis of Miami’s picks, Q&A sessions with current Dolphins players and also exclusive draft content.

While there is plenty of moves the Dolphins can make, it was almost a certainty for nearly a year that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would become Miami’s next franchise quarterback, but the last two months have been filed with plenty of rumors that make Miami’s draft a bit harder to predict.

Catch up with all your Dolphins news with Phinsider Radio, hosted by myself and Josh Houtz.