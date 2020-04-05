Offense or defense: Where should Miami Dolphins concentrate in 2020 NFL Draft?

The Miami Dolphins’s 2020 NFL Draft will be one in which the future of the franchise will be re-defined. Miami holds 14 selections in the Draft, picks which will allow the team to fully re-stock a roster they tore down to the studs last year. The Dolphins are looking to be a ceompetitive team, fighting for the AFC East division title, very quickly, and this year’s Draft will go a long way toward making that a reality.

But, where do the Dolphins need to concentrate to make that reailty? What areas needs the most attention? Should the Dolphins look more to the offense or the defense?

Taking out quarterback as a need - one they will likely address with the fifth-overall pick - where should the other 13 picks be used?

Vote in the poll and discuss in the comments. (If you are on Google AMP or Apple news, sorry, but those services likely stripped out the poll.)