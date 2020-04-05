Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 04/05/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is now that Tom Brady has moved on to a new team by signing a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (something I would not have believed if it did not actually happen) and thus leaving the evil hoody, Bill Belichick, no choice but to find a new starter will it finally be proven that Belichick is a genius and any starter can win in his system or will the team fall flat on their face without Brady? The rumors are swirling as to who the New England Patriots might replace Brady with. Every one from Cam Newton (recently cut but the Carolina Panthers) to FIU’s James Morgan. As much as I hate the Pats I am fascinated to see what the hoody comes up with. He always seems to be a step ahead of the rest of the NFL in one way or another, even if it means coming up with yet a new way to cheat or at least exploit a rule in a way that it was never meant to be used (which is actually genius if it’s not illegal).

What are your thoughts?

