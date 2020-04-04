The Splash Zone 4/4/20: New Players Believe In Brian Flores

A few of the new guys have stated how excited they are to work with Brian Flores. I’m sure a nice payday helped get them to Miami too, But I think it’s easy to see that Flores has a vision and is sticking to it. I know this gets repeated a lot, but Flores did a tremendous job with what he had to work with last year. Time will tell if he is the right coach, but first he has to get his quarterback.

Dolphins' incoming free agents speak out: We believe in Brian Flores - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Several of the new additions say the coach, who is "really good with his players," is what drew them to sign with a 5-11 team with a bright future.

NFL Draft 2020: Miami Dolphins could unleash pass rusher like Josh Uche - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

Josh Uche, raised in Miami, star at Michigan, idolized Cam Wake

Miami Dolphins News 4/3/20: Dolphins Should Draft QB With Most Upside - The Phinsider

