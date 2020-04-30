Dolphins waive Taco Charlton

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday they had waived veteran defensive end Taco Charlton. The move comes as the team continues to add undrafted free agent rookies and following a 2020 NFL Draft in which the club added 11 rookie prospects.

Charlton joined the Dolphins in September 2019 after being claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Originally a first-round pick in 2017 by Dallas, Charlton appeared in 10 games with five starts for Miami last season, recording 21 tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles.

He has appeared in 37 games with 12 starts in his career, with 67 tackles, nine sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The Dolphins added two defensive ends during the Draft, selecting North Carolina’s Jason Strowbridge and Boise State’s Curtis Weaver in the fifth round. They join free agent acquisitions defensive ends Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah and linebacker Kyle Van Noy as potential pass rushers, as well as incumbent players like Charles Harris and Andrew Van Ginkel.