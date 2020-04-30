Phinsider Question Of The Day and Poll (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 04/30/2020

So today’s Phinsider Question Of The Day addresses as subject that I have seen popping up on social media from all sorts of Miami Dolphins fans from all sorts of different sites. It’s the question of whether Dan Marino should unretire his number 13 jersey or not so that presumptive future Miami Dolphins starter, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can wearn the number. Tua of course wore number 13 for the Alabama Crimson Tide on his way to becoming not only one of the best players in the game but one of the most highly touted quarterbacks to come out of college in a while.

I, like Kevin in his piece on the same subject today (read here), do not believe that Marino should give up an honor that he spent 17 years in the NFL busting his ass to earn. Maybe Tua goes down as the second best at the position for our franchise in history, maybe he goes does as the best all time. Either way I see zero reason to take away a rare honor from the rarest of players, the best damn player the franchise has ever had, and hand it to a kid who we all seem to like and all are going to root for every bit as we did Marino back in the day but as they say respect is earned and not given. In my humble opinion no player coming out of college has earned the right to take away something, no matter the fact that it’s more symbolic than anything else, from a player like Marino who has given much of his adult life to one team in service either on or off the field.

I also can see where this might seem a bit unfair to Tagovailoa. Sure, right now he probably wishes that the best franchise quarterback to proceed him on the team that just drafted him does not seem ideal when it comes to a jersey number and he would, if it were available, no doubt continue to wear in his favorite number 13. But if he does turn into what we all hope he will become, the stud quarterback that we have waited for patiently, okay not patiently, but waited for for two decades, deserves to be his own guy and maybe one day when we say his number we don’t have to ask “which one” but will know that number only means one player. Just as say 99 will always mean Jason Taylor and no one is going to mistake that any more than when someone says number 13. Tua, in addition, if he does become a big star in the NFL needs a number that is uniquely tied to him if for no other reason that he will wind up making more money off his name and that number doing side promotional work if he is the stud we think he will be than he will ever make in yearly salary even if he’s a top paid QB in the NFL by then. After all, this is a massive time sucking and money sucking hobby for us, the die hard fans but for the players it’s their day to day job and just like the rest of us he is going to try and cash in while he can.

With that in mind do you a) even agree with me or b) if you do agree which number should Tua pick and why and if not to a or b give us your thoughts on why? (keep in mind that #12 is also retired as Bob Griese’s number) One more note, the NFL only assigns number 1 through 19 to quarterbacks so he has 1-11 and 14-19 to choose from.

Poll What number should future new Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa wear in the NFL? - This poll is closed 10% 1 because he was our first selection. 1 is also currently the number worn by previous Carolina starter Cam Newton. (16 votes)

5% 2 no good reason for this number but available, well sort of. 2 is also presently worn by Falcons stater Matt Ryan as well as being currently held by Dolphins punter Matt Haack. (8 votes)

5% 3 is another available number for the Dolphins but is also worn by Seattle starter Russell Wilson. 3 would seem to be a bad choice because it’s presently held by Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (assuming he leaves camp still on our roster). (8 votes)

6% 4 is available and makes maybe some sense for Tua as the sum of 1 and 3 equal 4. Number 4 is also presently worn by Raiders started Derek Carr. (9 votes)

7% 5 is not free as backup quarterback Jake Rudock currently holds that roster number but this should not be hard to pry away from a guy who is unlikely to be on the roster when the season kicks off. 5 is also worn by Joe Flacco but who cares about that? (11 votes)

6% 6 is wide open and would be a good choice for Tua because it’s a unique number right now for a QB in the NFL and the best player currently wearing 6 is a punter so once again, who cares about that? (10 votes)

0% 7 is a lucky number for some although it’s currently held by our kicker Jason Sanders and is worn by Big Ben in Pittsburgh. Maybe not so lucky for Tua. (1 vote)

7% 8 is wide open as it’s currently unclaimed by any Miami Dolphin player and the other starter in the NFL wearing 8 is Kirk Cousins. Another safe choice for Tua IMO. (11 votes)

6% 9 is free and not currently held by any Dolphins but it’s a number widely associated with future hall of famer Drew Brees. This one might hit a bit too close to home for most Dolphins fans. #youstillsucksaban (9 votes)

30% 10 is open as a possible good choice for Tua as most qb’s like those double digit jersey numbers. IMO the most notable other player to wear 10 is a wide out that the Texans gave away for some pocket lint. (why were we not in on that deal by the way) (46 votes)

0% 11 would be a good number for Tua if not already taken by one of our vet players DeVante Parker. 2 years ago I would have said take that number from Parker but he’s finally turned the corner & earned the right of a quality vet to hold on to his number. (0 votes)

0% 12 is retired but like 13 can be unretired. I for one am never going to be for unretiring a number on a team that has only retired three numbers, 12, 13 and 39. PS- 54 and 99 need to be soon to follow. (0 votes)

2% 13 is the holy number for the Dolphins. You know my take perhaps yours is different and you think that Tua should have this number too. (3 votes)

4% 14 is currently held by presumptive day 1 starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. He know’s his role on the team & does not seem like he cares about things like jersey numbers or personal grooming but I could be wrong. Should be easy enough to pry away either way (6 votes)

2% 15 is currently held by Phins WR Albert Wilson. Wilson may not even make the day one roster. Wilson will count $10.8 mil against the cap. If cut will save $9.5 mil with only a $1.3 mil cap hit. Wilson agrees to renegotiate or is gone IMO. (3 votes)

2% 16 is currently assigned to Phins wide out Gary Jennings so I assume that this number is up for grabs if Tua wants it. (4 votes)

0% 17 is currently held by Dolphins wide out Allen Hurns. Hurns looks to stick around so Tua might have to strike another deal if he decided on 17 but this would seem doable. (1 vote)

0% 18 is currently held by Phins wide out Preston Williams. I expect Williams to become a star or at least a stud WR for the Dolphins for years to come but I have no idea how attached he is to his number but money always talks. (0 votes)

2% 19 as high number Tua can wear in the NFL but 19 is currently held by Phins WR, Jakeem Grant. Another deal would probably have to be struck here but Tua may not want to mess with the guys that make him look good. (3 votes) 149 votes total Vote Now

