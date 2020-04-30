NFL Network’s Charley Casserly can’t say enough about Miami’s recent roster moves

The draft is in the rear-view mirror, meaning that football news will likely grind to a halt until mid summer. However, the hype surrounding Miami’s free agent and draft classes continues to grow.

Add NFL Network’s Charley Casserly to the list of people excited for what General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores are building.

Casserly believes that the Dolphins had one of the best drafts, but also seems to think the Dolphins made major improvements in free agency, too.

“They get Jordan Howard, moves the ball inside the tackles,” Casserly said of Miami’s running game. “Mr. Outside, Matt Breida, they got better there.”

Miami’s biggest weakness, for some time, has been the offensive line.

“It was a total rebuild and I like what they did,” Casserly explained.

There were some concerns, though. He mentioned that Austin Jackson needs to improve his strength and Robert Hunt may not be quick enough to play right tackle, but can move inside if needed. It is important to keep in mind that the Dolphins are still building. While these players may have some questions, Coach Flores has already flashed his ability to develop players.

On defense, Casserly believes the Dolphins are building a Super Bowl-worthy secondary with the additions of Byron Jones and Noah Igbinoghene.

“They have two physical corners [in Jones and Xavien Howard],” Casserly said. “Guess what, they come back and get another corner in Noah Igbinoghene, who I had a first-round grade on.

“Now you have three press corners. You know how you win a championship? With a championship secondary. Seattle and New England won Super Bowls with championship secondaries and [the Dolphins] are on their way.”

Keep in mind, the Dolphins also added Texas Safety Brandon Jones in the third round.

While it is far too early to be mentioning the Dolphins and the Lombardi Trophy in the same sentence, it is tough not to enjoy what the former Washington and Houston General Manager had to say about Miami’s future.