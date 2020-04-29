Dolphins announce 10 undrafted free agent signings

The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday the addition of 10 undrafted free agents. The team has signed wide receiver Matt Cole, tackle Jonathan Hubbard, linebacker Kylan Johnson, defensive tackle Benito Jones, tackle Nick Kaltmayer, defensive tackle Ray Lima, wide receiver Kirk Merritt, defensive end Tyshun Render, center Donell Stanley and tight end Bryce Sterk.

Cole comes to Miami out of McKendree University, where he caught 43 passes for 993 yards last year, setting school recorder in receiving yards and touchdown receptions. He also worked as a kick returning, with a 27.2 yards per return average and a touchdown, as well as eight punt returns for a 26.0 average.

Hubbard started the last three seasons at Northwestern State, playing multiple positions along the line, primarily at tackle.

Johnson tranferred to Pittsbrugh last season as a graduate transfer from Florida. He recorded 54 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles last season, after 33 games with 83 tackles and a sack in his three seasons at Florida.

Jones played in 48 games over four seasons, starting 36 the last two years. He recorded 132 tackles and 10.5 sacks in his career. A nose tackle, Jones recorded the SEC-high for tackles for a nose tackle with 30 last season.

Kaltmayer spent three seasons at Kansas State, appearing in all 38 games. He started 13 games last year at right tackle. He started his college career at Western Illinois.

Lime began his college career at El Camino College, before tranferring for a three-year stint at Iowa State. He recorded 87 tackles with 10.5 for a loss in his career.

Merritt started his college campaigns at East Mississippi Community College, then spent a year at Oregon. He finished the last two seaosns as a started at Arkansas State, recording 70 receptions for 806 yards and 12 touchdowns last year.

Render spent four years at Middle Tennessee State, starting all 12 games last year. He recorded 49 tackles, 3.5 sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 2019.

Stanley was a five-year player at South Carolina, starting three seasons. He played in 50 games with 38 career starts. His started were spread at center (23), left guard (11), and right guard (4).

Sterk may be the most interesting one of the group. A defensive end at Montana State after tranferring from Washington, he recorded 20 tackles for a loss and 15 sacks last season. The Dolphins contacted him during the 2020 NFL Draft to discuss the possibility of moving him to tight end, and with him signed, it appears he was receptive to the transition.