Phinsider Question Of The Day and Poll (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 04/29/2020

Today’s Phinsider Question Of The Day takes us back to the draft, well sort of, more of the scrum for unsigned players that occurs right after the draft. Today’s’ question is another easy one, which of the nine undrafted free agents that your Miami Dolphins signed do you expect to a) make the team b) potentially become a starter for the team and c) which is your favorite and why?

Benito Jones - Defensive Tackle from Ole Miss

Donell Stanley - Offensive Guard from South Carolina

Tyshun Redner- Defensive End from Middle Tennessee State

Nick Kaltmayer - Offensive Tackle from Kansas State

Ray Lima - Defensive Lineman from Iowa State

Bryce Sterk - Edge Rusher from Montana State (signed with Miami as Tight-End)

Kirk Merritt - Wide Receiver from Arkansas State

Matt Cole- Wide Receiver from McKendree University

Kyland Johnson- Linebacker from Pitt

Jonathan Hubbard- Tackle from Northwestern State

