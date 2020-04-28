Phinsider Question Of The Day and Poll (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 04/28/2020

Today’s Phinsider Question Of The Day takes us back to the draft. Today's’ question is any easy one, which of the eleven players that the Miami Dolphins selected, besides quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, during the this years three day NFL draft is your favorite player selected and why? What do you think this player brings to the Miami Dolphins and what do you think he will eventually become/represent to this team and why? Below are the other ten selections that we took this past weekend.

Offensive Tackle Austin Jackson from USC. Drafted in the first round 18th overall.

Corner-back Noah Igabinoghene from Auburn. Drafted in the first round 30th overall.

Offensive Lineman Robert Hunt From Louisiana-Lafayette. Drafted in the second round 39th overall.

Defensive Lineman Raekwon David from Alabama. Drafted in the second round 56th overall.

Safety Brandon Jones from Texas. Drafted in the third round 70th overall.

Guard Soloman Kindley from Georgia. Drafted in the fourth round 111th overall.

Defensive Lineman Jason Strowbridge from North Carolina. Drafted in the fifth round 154th overall.

Edge Rusher Curtis Weaver from Boise State. Drafted in the fifth round 164th overall.

Long Snapper Blake Ferguson from LSU. Drafted in the sixth round 185th overall.

Wide Receiver Malcolm Perry from Navy. Drafted in the seventh round 246th overall.