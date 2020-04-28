Dolphins sign safety Kavon Frazier

The Miami Dolphins roster has changed a GREAT DEAL over the past week, but general manager Chris Grier isn’t done making moves just yet. According to the team, the Dolphins have signed former Dallas Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier.

Frazier, 25, was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cowboys after four years at Central Michigan. Frazier spent the past four seasons in Dallas and has contributed in a variety of ways. Over his first two seasons, Frazier was mostly a special teams player and tied for the team lead in special teams tackles during his second campaign.

In his third season (2018), Frazier played in all sixteen games and started two at the safety position. He accumulated 23 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one QB hit, one pass defense, and one sack during the 2018 season. Last year, Frazier was active for the team’s first four games before being placed on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury.

Now with the Dolphins, Frazier projects to compete for a spot as a depth option behind Bobby McCain, Eric Rowe, and third-round draft pick Brandon Jones. If he makes the team, Frazier will likely be a primary option on special teams. Currently, the Dolphins have just four players listed as safeties on the roster: McCain, Jones, Frazier, and Adrian Colbert. That said, Rowe played mostly from the safety spot over the back-half of last season, and three other players are simply listed with a “DB” designation on the team’s website who project as safeties: Nate Brooks, Clayton Fejedelem, and Steven Parker.