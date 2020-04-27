Phinsider Question Of The Day and Poll (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 04/27/2020

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is not specifically about the draft as everything else around here has been for the last month, and of course rightfully so. My question is more about what still seems like our new head coach Brian Flores. Flores showed up in Miami like a hurricane and seemed to be tearing everything down. He cut players, traded players and had what many considered an uninspired draft.

He could have come in here and said “Yeah, I know this team has struggled for the last two decades but bye God we are going to stay the course. Ryan Tannehill is going to be your next Marino...etc... Now I was not in favor of cutting Tannehill and in doing so it seems to have more than worked out for him on his end. But with all you have seen from Flores and heard from him during these two off-seasons, two drafts and a full season where we looked like the worst team in the NFL to start off with and at the end we are able to beat the Patriots, who were at the time holding the top spot in the AFC, in their final game of the year. So instead of a question here I will ask it in a poll and then ask if you would expand on your selection and tell us why below.

Poll After two drafts and one full season how are you at present viewing the regime of Brian Flores? I think we finally got it right and this is the man that will get us to where we will hoist our next Super Bowl trophy.

I think he’s a good coach/going to be a good/great coach but the jury is out but for now I love the guy.

I think he might one day make an excellent head coach but for now hes in over his head. Maybe on his next stop.

I am still hopeful that he is the guy but I am less sure than I once was.

I was on board in the beginning but now I’m not and we should move on yet again.

Never liked the hire, never will. He’s destined to make this team just suck more.

Are you high? How can I judge a coach on one season? Check with me in few years where he is either getting a contract extension or a pink slip. vote view results 43% I think we finally got it right and this is the man that will get us to where we will hoist our next Super Bowl trophy. (13 votes)

46% I think he’s a good coach/going to be a good/great coach but the jury is out but for now I love the guy. (14 votes)

0% I think he might one day make an excellent head coach but for now hes in over his head. Maybe on his next stop. (0 votes)

6% I am still hopeful that he is the guy but I am less sure than I once was. (2 votes)

0% I was on board in the beginning but now I’m not and we should move on yet again. (0 votes)

0% Never liked the hire, never will. He’s destined to make this team just suck more. (0 votes)

3% Are you high? How can I judge a coach on one season? Check with me in few years where he is either getting a contract extension or a pink slip. (1 vote) 30 votes total Vote Now

Please use this live thread to discuss anything you wish from the days topic to of course your Miami Dolphins to whatever your kid/grand-kids are up to these days. Please remember to not delve in to any topics that involve religion or politics for obvious reasons. Other than that its up to you so long as you are following the sites rules.