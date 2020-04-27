Phinsider Radio: Touching the surface of a deep Miami Dolphins draft class

As we push through the most crucial offseason in Miami Dolphins’ history Jake Mendel (@JMendel94), and I (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

In this episode of Phinsider Radio: Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) and I (@houtz) breakdown the Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL draft class.

What was going through our heads as the Dolphins successfully pulled off one of the greatest smokescreens in recent memory? We discuss how it feels to have a perennial superstar QB in Miami finally. How soon should the Dolphins turn to Tagovailoa If Fitzpatrick struggles? (spoiler alert: let him sit the entire season!)

We then discuss the rest of the first round and our initial thoughts on OT Austin Jackson and shutdown cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. What can we expect from both players in 2019, and what is the long-term vision in Miami? Was Jackson a reach? How does Igbinoghene fit into a loaded secondary?

Next, we discuss day two of the draft. What should fans expect from Robert Hunt, and where might he play in 2019? And although it appeared Miami got sniped for J.K. Dobbins by Baltimore, Brian Flores seemed over-the-moon excited for Raekwon Davis. How does he fit upfront in Miami’s versatile defense? Speaking of secondary, how does Texas Safety Brandon Jones look on tape? Did the Dolphins find a younger version of Reshad Jones?

Lastly, we breakdown the final day of draft weekend. How do we feel about Georgia IOL Solomon Kindley, UNC DL Jason Strowbridge, Boise St. EDGE Curtis Weaver, LSU LS Blake Ferguson, and swiss-army knife Malcolm Perry?

