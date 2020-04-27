The Splash Zone 4/27/20: Dolphins 2020 Draft Class

The NFL draft has come and gone and the Dolphins have a new draft class. Headlined by Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins drafted 11 new players and also traded for running back Matt Breida, during the third day of the draft. The team is now busy adding undrafted free agents to the roster and we can only hope that there will be a football season, so we can see these new players in action. So what are your thoughts on the newest Miami Dolphins draft class?

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

2020 Dolphins draft picks: All of Miami's selections, full NFL Draft results, team order - NBC Sports

A complete look at all of the Miami Dolphins' picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dolphins Secondary

Kavon Frazier agrees to terms with Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with veteran safety Kavon Frazier, his agency, DEC Management, announced on Twitter.

Dolphins Roster

Did Miami Dolphins strike again with these undrafted free agents? - Sports - The Palm Beach Post - West Palm Beach, FL

NFL Draft 2020: The Dolphins have found success with UFA’s

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins depth chart after 2020 NFL Draft - The Phinsider

The 2020 NFL Draft is complete, with the Miami Dolphins having added rookies all over the roster. While things will still shake up, especially with the addition of undrafted free agents and...

Miami Dolphins News 4/26/20: Recapping Day 3 Of The Dolphins Draft - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins draft grades 2020: Collecting thoughts from around the web - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins added 11 prospects during the 2020 NFL Draft, starting with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth-overall pick. They continued with another two picks in the first round,...