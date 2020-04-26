Dolphins release four players

The Miami Dolphins had a great draft this year.

They got their quarterback of the future in Tua Tagovailoa and built both units upfront on the trenches. But with 92 players currently on the roster, we knew it would be only a matter of time before the Dolphins cleared cap space for undrafted rookies.

All four players that had were cut all had minimal opportunities to stick on the roster in 2020 and beyond.

We have waived linebacker Terrill Hanks, safety Montre Hartage, long snapper Taybor Pepper and running back Samaje Perine. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 26, 2020

Taybor Pepper replaced Dolphins’ legend John Denney last offseason. And after starting all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2019, Pepper is now on his way out of Miami. This move seemed inevitable after the Dolphins drafted LSU long snapper, Blake Ferguson in the sixth round.

Safety Montre Hartage recorded seven tackles and one pass break up in four games with the Dolphins. But with the influx of young defensive backs, Brian Flores acquired in the draft, and there’s no longer room for Hartage in Miami.

Running back Samaje Perine joined Miami late in the season and made a few plays in the season finale vs. New England. The former fourth-round pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, spent a majority of his time with Cincinnati before being signed by Miami.

Hanks was on the Dolphins practice squad for the entirety of the 2019 season.

These four roster moves were made so that Miami would have flexibility when signing their 2020 draft class. And if we’ve learned anything from Chris Grier and Brian Flores over the last year, it’s that the two will leave no stone unturned.