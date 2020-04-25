2020 NFL Draft: Dolphins trade 251st pick

The Miami Dolphins started the 2020 NFL Draft with a league-high 14 picks. In the first round, they traded back once to add a 15th pick. Now, with the seventh-round winding down, the team is made another trade to join earlier ones, ending their 2020 Draft with 11 picks made.

Miami has selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Austin Jackson, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, offensive tackle/guard Robert Hunt, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, safety Brandon Jones, guard Solomon Kindley, defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge, edge rusher Curtis Weaver, long snapper Blake Ferguson, and Navy wide receiver Malcolm Perry so far. They also traded a pick for running back Matt Breida from the San Francisco 49ers.

The Dolphins sent the 251st pick to the Seattle Seahawks for a sixth-round selection.

This ends the Dolphins marathon of picks in the 2020 Draft. They have nine picks scheduled for the 2021 Draft.

Dolphins 2021 Draft Picks

Round 1

Round 1 (from HOU for Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills)

Round 2

Round 2 (from HOU for Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills)

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5

Round 6 (from PIT for Minkah Fitzpatrick)

Round 6 (from SEA for 2020 7th round pick)

Miami’s sixth round pick was sent to the Houston Texans in the Tunsil/Stills trade. Miami’s seventh round pick was sent to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Fitzpatrick trade.)