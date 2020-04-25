Dolphins 2020 undrafted free agents: Tracking the latest rumors and news

The 2020 NFL Draft has concluded with 255 prospects brought into the league. Of course, there are more than 255 college prospects trying to crack the league, and that is where the undrafted free agent comes into play. The Miami Dolphins, despite the 12 drafted players they now have, will be looking through the players who were not selected over the last three days and be making offers to sign prospects from the newest group of free agents.

Any rumors, news, or reports of those offers and eventual signings will be all over the web. Just realize, a player can be reported as signing with a team, he could even be on the plane on the way to the team facilities, when a new team can swoop in and offer more money. It is a fun period where reported signings are not actual signings until the Dolphins announce the addition themselves.

Last year, the Dolphins signed 18 UDFAs, including wide receiver Preston Williams, cornerback Nik Needham, running back Patrick Laird, defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter, safety Montre Hartage, and guard Shaq Calhoun, all of whom played critical roles as depth options - or even starters - on the roster in 2019. While the Dolphins likely will not sign 18 players this year, they can still be active in the post-draft roster moves.

We will keep you updated on all of the rumors and reports below.

Benito Jones, OT, Ole Miss

One for the #Dolphins is Ole Miss DT Benito Jones, the 6-foot-1, 316-pounder. — Ian Rapoport

“When the tape is on, it’s impossible not to notice Jones making things tough for SEC offensive linemen. He possesses average power at the point of attack but can really be disruptive when he’s actively attacking the gaps. He may have issues with contact balance and anchor against NFL double-teams, so scheme fit might matter. He’s an even-front shade nose who can step into an early rotational role, but has the potential to become a future starter with adequate rush potential to boot.” - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com Analyst

Donell Stanley, OG, South Carolina

Thankful to be Dolphin. — Donell Stanley (@bigdonell72) April 25, 2020

Donell Stanley (C/G, South Carolina) is signing with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent. Talented and versatile lineman who many teams were interested in. — Brett Tessler

Tyshun Redner, DE, Middle Tennessee State

Dolphins have agreed to contract with undrafted Middle State rookie DE Tyshun Render, per source. — Barry Jackson

Bill Belichick skipped the Scouting Combine to workout Redner.

The mastermind behind 6 Patriots Super Bowls was on campus yesterday to watch Tyshun Render workout as he prepares for his professional career.

Nick Kaltmayer, OT, Kansas State