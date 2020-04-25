2020 NFL Draft: Dolphins pick Malcolm Perry with 246 pick

The Miami Dolphins continue their impressive haul in the 2020 NFL Draft with the selection of their eleventh pick. It has been a busy three days for Miami, who are restocking their roster following the tear down last year. Miami has said they want to build the team through the Draft and ensure the foundation is ready to turn the team into a consistent contender. With the 2020 Draft, they seem to be well on their way to accomplishing that.

Miami has selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Austin Jackson, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, offensive tackle/guard Robert Hunt, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, safety Brandon Jones, guard Solomon Kindley, defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge, edge rusher Curtis Weaver, and long snapper Blake Ferguson so far. They also traded a pick for running back Matt Breida from the San Francisco 49ers.

The Dolphins used pick 246 to add Navy wide receiver Malcolm Perry. Serving as Navy’s triple-option quarterback Perry will look to move to wide receiver with the Dolphins.

Miami is next on the clock with the 251st pick, a seventh-round comepnsatory selection.

Dolphins remaining picks:

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)