2020 NFL Draft: Dolphins add long snapper Blake Ferguson in sixth round

The coverage of the 2020 NFL Draft is back at a commercial, which means the Miami Dolphins must be on the clock. And, they sure are. With the 185th pick, the Dolphins are making their tenth selection of the three-day process.

Miami has selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Austin Jackson, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, offensive tackle/guard Robert Hunt, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, safety Brandon Jones, guard Solomon Kindley, defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge, and edge rusher Curtis Weaver so far. They also traded a pick for running back Matt Breida from the San Francisco 49ers.

The Dolphins used pick 185 to add LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson.

Miami is next on the clock with the 246th pick, a seventh-round selection they recevied from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dolphins remaining picks: