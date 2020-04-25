2020 NFL Draft: Dolphins trade up in fifth-round to 165, select Curtis Weaver

The Miami Dolphins remain busy in the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft. Having a league-high 15 draft picks this year, after a day one trade with the Green Bay Packers added to their pre-draft 14 picks, the Dolphins made six picks during the first two days. Coming into the fourth- through seventh-rounds of the Draft, Miami had nine picks remaining. They traded used a pick to move up in the fourth round, then traded one to the San Francisco 49ers to acquire running back Matt Breida. The Dolphins have now used the 173rd pick and a sevent-round pick (227) to move up to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 164th position.

The Dolphins then used the pick to add Boise State edge rusher Curtis Weaver.

Miami is next on the clock with the 185th pick, a sixth-round selection.

Dolphins remaining picks: