2020 NFL Draft results: Dolphins add edge rusher Jason Strowbridge

After trading the 153rd pick to the San Francisco 49ers for running back Matt Breida, the Miami Dolphins were immediate back on the clock in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, holding the 154th pick as well.

Breida adds a veteran in the Draft, joining rookies quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Austin Jackson, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, offensive tackle/guard Robert Hunt, safety Brandon Jones, and guard Solomon Kindley on the Dolphins’ roster.

This pick was originally the Jacksonville Jaguars selection but was sent to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade involving quarterback Joshua Dobbs. Miami then received the pick from the Steelers as part of the trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick during the 2019 season. With the selection, the Dolphins picked North Carolina edge Jason Strowbridge.

Miami is back on the clock with the 173rd pick.

Dolphins remaining picks:

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)