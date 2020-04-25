2020 NFL Draft results: Dolphins trade pick 153 to 49ers for Matt Breida

One of the biggest holes remaining on the Miami Dolphins roster late in the 2020 NFL Draft was a running back to pair with Jordan Howard. They filled that hole with the 153rd overall pick, but not with a new draft prospect. Instead, the Dolphins shipped the pick to the San Francisco 49ers for runner Matt Breida.

Breida, heading into his fourth season in the league, was undrafted out of Georgia Southern in 2017. A native of Brandon, Florida, Breida has rushed for 1,902 yards on 381 carries in his career, with six touchdowns. He has 67 receptions for 561 yards with four touchdowns.

The 153rd pick was originally Miami’s selection, but was sent to the Arizona Cardinals in the trade last year to acquire quarterback Josh Rosen. Miami got the pick back as part of the trade that sent running back Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals. It ultimately went to the 49ers in all the trades.

Miami is already on the clock with the next pick, the 154th overall.

Dolphins remaining picks:

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)