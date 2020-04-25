2020 NFL Draft Grades: Come vote on how the Miami Dolphins did this year

The Miami Dolphins’ 2020 NFL Draft is complete, with 11 picks made during the three day process. The team is bringing in a ton of talent this year, looking to position the club to move from last year’s torn-down roster into an annual contender. Are they all stellar picks? Did the team fail on a pick? You now get to tell us.

Below (unless Google AMP or Apple News have stripped them for you), you will find a series of polls. The first will be the overall grade you give Miami’s 2020 Draft. After that, there is a poll for each of Miami’s selections. Vote in all of them to let us see where Miami hit their high points and where they may have missed.

Of course, you can hang out in the comments to discuss why you gave the grades you did. On to the polls.

Miami Dolphins 2020 Draft

Poll What grade do you give the Miami Dolphins 2020 draft class? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 41% A (1113 votes)

43% B (1166 votes)

11% C (295 votes)

2% D (70 votes)

1% F (31 votes) 2675 votes total Vote Now

Tua Tagovailoa, QB - First Round

Poll What grade do you give the Dolphins fifth-overall pick of Tua Tagovailoa? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 74% A (1838 votes)

17% B (427 votes)

4% C (114 votes)

1% D (40 votes)

1% F (45 votes) 2464 votes total Vote Now

Austin Jackson, OT - First Round

Poll What grade do you give the Dolphins 18th-overall pick of Austin Jackson? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 24% A (588 votes)

53% B (1277 votes)

17% C (420 votes)

3% D (86 votes)

1% F (33 votes) 2404 votes total Vote Now

Noah Igbinoghene, CB - First Round

Poll What grade do you give the Dolphins 30th-overall pick of Noah Igbinoghene? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 28% A (673 votes)

41% B (986 votes)

22% C (534 votes)

5% D (137 votes)

2% F (63 votes) 2393 votes total Vote Now

Robert Hunt, OT/G - Second Round

Poll What grade do you give the Dolphins 39th-overall pick of Robert Hunt? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 44% A (1040 votes)

40% B (951 votes)

12% C (287 votes)

1% D (40 votes)

0% F (18 votes) 2336 votes total Vote Now

Raekwon Davis, DT - Second Round

Poll What grade do you give the Dolphins 56th-overall pick of Raekwon Davis? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 30% A (709 votes)

43% B (1006 votes)

18% C (416 votes)

5% D (116 votes)

2% F (46 votes) 2293 votes total Vote Now

Brandon Jones, S - Third Round

Poll What grade do you give the Dolphins 70th-overall pick of Brandon Jones? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 18% A (415 votes)

40% B (900 votes)

30% C (674 votes)

7% D (169 votes)

3% F (88 votes) 2246 votes total Vote Now

Solomon Kindley, G - Fourth Round

Poll What grade do you give the Dolphins 111th-overall pick of Solomon Kindley? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 37% A (829 votes)

44% B (977 votes)

13% C (305 votes)

2% D (54 votes)

1% F (30 votes) 2195 votes total Vote Now

Jason Strowbrigde, DL - Fifth Round

Poll What grade do you give the Dolphins 154th-overall pick of Jason Strowbridge? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 26% A (579 votes)

47% B (1033 votes)

20% C (435 votes)

3% D (72 votes)

1% F (34 votes) 2153 votes total Vote Now

Curtis Weaver, Edge - Fifth Round

Poll What grade do you give the Dolphins 164th-overall pick of Curtis Weaver? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 62% A (1357 votes)

26% B (575 votes)

7% C (169 votes)

1% D (34 votes)

0% F (19 votes) 2154 votes total Vote Now

Blake Ferguson, LS - Sixth Round

Poll What grade do you give the Dolphins 185th-overall pick of Blake Ferguson? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 16% A (350 votes)

23% B (505 votes)

28% C (597 votes)

16% D (351 votes)

14% F (302 votes) 2105 votes total Vote Now

Malcolm Perry, WR - Seventh Round