2020 NFL Draft Grades: Come vote on how the Miami Dolphins did this year

The Miami Dolphins’ 2020 NFL Draft is complete, with 11 picks made during the three day process. The team is bringing in a ton of talent this year, looking to position the club to move from last year’s torn-down roster into an annual contender. Are they all stellar picks? Did the team fail on a pick? You now get to tell us.
Below (unless Google AMP or Apple News have stripped them for you), you will find a series of polls. The first will be the overall grade you give Miami’s 2020 Draft. After that, there is a poll for each of Miami’s selections. Vote in all of them to let us see where Miami hit their high points and where they may have missed.
Of course, you can hang out in the comments to discuss why you gave the grades you did. On to the polls.
Miami Dolphins 2020 Draft
What grade do you give the Miami Dolphins 2020 draft class?
41%
A(1113 votes)
43%
B(1166 votes)
11%
C(295 votes)
2%
D(70 votes)
1%
F(31 votes)
Tua Tagovailoa, QB - First Round
What grade do you give the Dolphins fifth-overall pick of Tua Tagovailoa?
74%
A(1838 votes)
17%
B(427 votes)
4%
C(114 votes)
1%
D(40 votes)
1%
F(45 votes)
Austin Jackson, OT - First Round
What grade do you give the Dolphins 18th-overall pick of Austin Jackson?
24%
A(588 votes)
53%
B(1277 votes)
17%
C(420 votes)
3%
D(86 votes)
1%
F(33 votes)
Noah Igbinoghene, CB - First Round
What grade do you give the Dolphins 30th-overall pick of Noah Igbinoghene?
28%
A(673 votes)
41%
B(986 votes)
22%
C(534 votes)
5%
D(137 votes)
2%
F(63 votes)
Robert Hunt, OT/G - Second Round
What grade do you give the Dolphins 39th-overall pick of Robert Hunt?
44%
A(1040 votes)
40%
B(951 votes)
12%
C(287 votes)
1%
D(40 votes)
0%
F(18 votes)
Raekwon Davis, DT - Second Round
What grade do you give the Dolphins 56th-overall pick of Raekwon Davis?
30%
A(709 votes)
43%
B(1006 votes)
18%
C(416 votes)
5%
D(116 votes)
2%
F(46 votes)
Brandon Jones, S - Third Round
What grade do you give the Dolphins 70th-overall pick of Brandon Jones?
18%
A(415 votes)
40%
B(900 votes)
30%
C(674 votes)
7%
D(169 votes)
3%
F(88 votes)
Solomon Kindley, G - Fourth Round
What grade do you give the Dolphins 111th-overall pick of Solomon Kindley?
37%
A(829 votes)
44%
B(977 votes)
13%
C(305 votes)
2%
D(54 votes)
1%
F(30 votes)
Jason Strowbrigde, DL - Fifth Round
What grade do you give the Dolphins 154th-overall pick of Jason Strowbridge?
26%
A(579 votes)
47%
B(1033 votes)
20%
C(435 votes)
3%
D(72 votes)
1%
F(34 votes)
Curtis Weaver, Edge - Fifth Round
What grade do you give the Dolphins 164th-overall pick of Curtis Weaver?
62%
A(1357 votes)
26%
B(575 votes)
7%
C(169 votes)
1%
D(34 votes)
0%
F(19 votes)
Blake Ferguson, LS - Sixth Round
What grade do you give the Dolphins 185th-overall pick of Blake Ferguson?
16%
A(350 votes)
23%
B(505 votes)
28%
C(597 votes)
16%
D(351 votes)
14%
F(302 votes)
Malcolm Perry, WR - Seventh Round
What grade do you give the Dolphins 246th-overall pick of Malcolm Perry?
30%
A(662 votes)
33%
B(740 votes)
27%
C(595 votes)
5%
D(121 votes)
3%
F(74 votes)
