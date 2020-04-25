2020 NFL Draft results: Dolphins trade up to pick Solomon Kindley

The Miami Dolphins are back to making picks after trading up to the 11th overall pick. The Dolphins have already added quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Austin Jackson, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, offensive tackle/guard Robert Hunt, and safety Brandon Jones this year. They continue rebuilding a roster torn down last year, bringing in young talent to grow together into the competitive team the coaches and front office envision.

The Dolphins grab Georgia guard Solomon Kindley with their newly acquired pick. This pick came to the Dolphins from the Texans, who originally received the pick from the Dolphins. The trade to 111 with Houston sent Miami’s 136th and 141st overall picks, both in the fourth round, back to the Texans.

Miami is next on the clock with the 153rd and 154th picks.

Dolphins remaining picks: