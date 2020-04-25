Miami Dolphins depth chart after 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is complete, with the Miami Dolphins having added rookies all over the roster. While things will still shake up, especially with the addition of undrafted free agents and (potenitally) cuts to make additional space, the roster has seen many of its holes and depth questions filled over the last three days. Miam’s roster is much closer to what we will see in the 2020 regular season and beyond.

The rookies, for the most part, are sliding into the depth chart as primary reserves while they adapt to the speed of the NFL game, ensure they are healthy, and get ready to grow with the team into a consistent contender. The Dolphins are looking long-term with this draft, finding the pieces they need to fix the foundation of the team and upon whom they can build.

Here is our take on the current Dolphins depth chart:

Quarterback (4)

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Tua Tagovailoa (R)

Josh Rosen

Jake Ruddock

Running back (7)

Jordan Howard

Matt Brieda (Draft-day trade)

Kalen Ballage

Patrick Laird

Myles Gaskin

Samaje Perine

De’Lance Turner

Fullback (1)

Chandler Cox

Wide Receiver (12)

DeVante Parker

Albert Wilson

Preston Williams

Jakeem Grant

Allen Hurns

Malcolm Perry (R)

Isaiah Ford

Gary Jennings

Mack Hollins

Terry Wright

Ricardo Louis

Andy Jones

Tight End (4)

Mike Gesicki

Durham Smythe

Chris Myarick

Michael Roberts

Offensive Tackle (5)

LT: Austin Jackson (R)

RT: Jesse Davis

Robert Hunt (R)

Julien Davenport

Adam Pankey

Offensive Guard (5)

LG: Ereck Flowers

RG: Michael Deiter

Solomon Kindley (R)

Shaq Calhoun

Danny Isidora

Center (2)

Ted Karras

Keaton Sutherland

Interior Defensive Line (6)

Davon Godchaux

Christian Wilkins

Raekwon Davis (R)

Zach Sieler

Durval Queiroz Neto

Gerald Willis

Edge Rushers (11)

Shaq Lawson

Emmanuel Ogbah

Jason Strowbridge (R)

Curtis Weaver (R)

Charles Harris

Taco Charlton

Andrew Van Ginkel

Jonathan Ledbetter

Avery Moss

Jamal Davis II

Trent Harris

Linebacker (11)

Jerome Baker

Raekwon McMillan

Kyle Van Noy

Vince Biegel

Sam Eguavoen

Elandon Roberts

Kamu Grugier-Hill

Terrill Hanks

Calvin Munson

James Crawford

Jake Carlock

Cornerback (12)

Xavien Howard

Byron Jones

Noah Igbinoghene (R)

Nik Needham

Cordrea Tankersley

Tae Hayes

Jomal Wiltz

Nate Brooks

Ryan Lewis

Ken Webster

Rashard Causey

Linden Stephens

Safety (7)

Bobby McCain

Eric Rowe

Brandon Jones (R)

Clay Fejedelem

Adrian Colbert

Steven Parker

Montre Hartage

Kicker (1)

Jason Sanders

Punter (1)

Matt Haack

Long Snapper (2)

Blake Ferguson (R)

Taybor Pepper