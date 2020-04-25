Miami Dolphins depth chart after 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft is complete, with the Miami Dolphins having added rookies all over the roster. While things will still shake up, especially with the addition of undrafted free agents and (potenitally) cuts to make additional space, the roster has seen many of its holes and depth questions filled over the last three days. Miam’s roster is much closer to what we will see in the 2020 regular season and beyond.
The rookies, for the most part, are sliding into the depth chart as primary reserves while they adapt to the speed of the NFL game, ensure they are healthy, and get ready to grow with the team into a consistent contender. The Dolphins are looking long-term with this draft, finding the pieces they need to fix the foundation of the team and upon whom they can build.
Here is our take on the current Dolphins depth chart:
Quarterback (4)
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Tua Tagovailoa (R)
Josh Rosen
Jake Ruddock
Running back (7)
Jordan Howard
Matt Brieda (Draft-day trade)
Kalen Ballage
Patrick Laird
Myles Gaskin
Samaje Perine
De’Lance Turner
Fullback (1)
Wide Receiver (12)
DeVante Parker
Albert Wilson
Preston Williams
Jakeem Grant
Allen Hurns
Malcolm Perry (R)
Isaiah Ford
Gary Jennings
Mack Hollins
Terry Wright
Ricardo Louis
Andy Jones
Tight End (4)
Mike Gesicki
Durham Smythe
Chris Myarick
Michael Roberts
Offensive Tackle (5)
LT: Austin Jackson (R)
RT: Jesse Davis
Robert Hunt (R)
Julien Davenport
Adam Pankey
Offensive Guard (5)
LG: Ereck Flowers
RG: Michael Deiter
Solomon Kindley (R)
Shaq Calhoun
Danny Isidora
Center (2)
Interior Defensive Line (6)
Davon Godchaux
Christian Wilkins
Raekwon Davis (R)
Zach Sieler
Durval Queiroz Neto
Gerald Willis
Edge Rushers (11)
Shaq Lawson
Emmanuel Ogbah
Jason Strowbridge (R)
Curtis Weaver (R)
Charles Harris
Taco Charlton
Andrew Van Ginkel
Jonathan Ledbetter
Avery Moss
Jamal Davis II
Trent Harris
Linebacker (11)
Jerome Baker
Raekwon McMillan
Kyle Van Noy
Vince Biegel
Sam Eguavoen
Elandon Roberts
Kamu Grugier-Hill
Terrill Hanks
Calvin Munson
James Crawford
Jake Carlock
Cornerback (12)
Xavien Howard
Byron Jones
Noah Igbinoghene (R)
Nik Needham
Cordrea Tankersley
Tae Hayes
Jomal Wiltz
Nate Brooks
Ryan Lewis
Ken Webster
Rashard Causey
Linden Stephens
Safety (7)
Bobby McCain
Eric Rowe
Brandon Jones (R)
Clay Fejedelem
Adrian Colbert
Steven Parker
Montre Hartage
