NFL Draft 2020: Live chat for Rounds 4-7

The final four rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft are upon us, giving us an all-day Saturday fest of picks, trades, rumors, and, after the Draft ends, undrafted free agents. It will be a long day full of all kinds of action, especially when it comes to the Miami Dolphins who, despite having already made six picks in the first three rounds, still have nine picks to make.

As with the last two days, you can join in with your fellow fans to discuss all of the action right here. Just check out the comments section at the bottom of the page. Guaranteed there is someone waiting down there to argue, debate, agree, and recommend your comment - and it may all be done by the same person. It has been a crazy Draft.

Day one saw our live chat have 1,720 comments. Day two had 1,293 comments. How many will we have with an all-day thread?

Miami Dolphins picks:

Round 1 Pick 5 - Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Round 1 Pick 18 (from PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick)) - Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Round 1 Pick 26 (from HOU ( Laremy Tunsil/ Kenny Stills )) - Traded to GB

Round 1 Pick 30 (from GB) - Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

Round 2 Pick 7 (39) - Robert Hunt, OT/G, Louisiana-Lafayette

Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round) - Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

Round 3 Pick 6 (70) - Brandon Jones, S, Texas

Round 4 Pick 30 (136) (from GB)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)

Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 12pm ET

Television Coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Radio Coverage: ESPN Radio, Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Streaming: FuboTV, WatchESPN, NFL Mobile