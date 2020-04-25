2020 NFL Draft: Day 3 how to stream, where to watch, start time, more

The final day of the three-day 2020 NFL Draft is here. After the first 106 picks were made on Thursday and Friday night, Saturday afternoon will feature another 149 prospects being added to the league. It will be another busy day, especially for the Miami Dolphins, who after six picks in the first three rounds, still have nine picks to be made.

Today’s set of four rounds will start at noon, running through the afternoon and into the night. Here is everything you need to know for today’s Draft:

2020 NFL Draft

April 23-25, 2020

Location: Not in Las Vegas as had been planned; Various homes around the country with Roger Goodell expected to announce the picks from his home.

First Pick: Cincinnati Bengals

Most Picks: Miami Dolphins (14)

Best Players Remaining - Round 4

The Phinsider 2020 NFL Draft Big Board with 350 draft prospects

Miami Dolphins picks:

Round 1 Pick 5 - Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Round 1 Pick 18 (from PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick)) - Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Round 1 Pick 26 (from HOU ( Laremy Tunsil/ Kenny Stills )) - Traded to GB

Round 1 Pick 30 (from GB) - Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

Round 2 Pick 7 (39) - Robert Hunt, OT/G, Louisiana-Lafayette

Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round) - Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

Round 3 Pick 6 (70) - Brandon Jones, S, Texas

Round 4 Pick 30 (136) (from GB)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)

Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 12pm ET

Television Coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Radio Coverage: ESPN Radio, Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Streaming: FuboTV, WatchESPN, NFL Mobile