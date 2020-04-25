2020 NFL Draft: Round 4 Best Player Remaining

The 2020 NFL Draft is moving into its final day, with four rounds of picks still to come. The Miami Dolphins have nine picks remaining for today’s fourth through seventh rounds. How will they attack the draft board? Where can they find a gem?

SB Nation’s Dan Kadar updated his best players remaining list following the third round last night. With the first 106 players already off the board, there are still a ton of highly-ranked players on the board. Here are the first 50 players still on Kadar’s board. Make sure you check out his full list of the top players available after round 3 here.

47. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

51. Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State

71. Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU

72. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

81. Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

84. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech

85. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

87. James Lynch, DL, Baylor

89. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State

91. Reggie Robinson, CB, Tulsa

93. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

94. Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

96. Khalid Kareem, Edge, Notre Dame

97. K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson

99. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

100. Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah

101. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

104. Alton Robinson, Edge, Syracuse

107. Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

108. Kenny Willekes, Edge, Michigan State

109. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

110. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF

111. Netane Muti, G, Fresno State

113. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

114. Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State

115. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

116. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

117. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

119. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

120. Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU

121. Trey Adams, OT, Washington

122. Jonathan Garvin, Edge, Miami

123. Nick Harris, C, Washington

125. John Simpson, G, Clemson

127. Ben Bartch, OT, Saint John’s (Minn.)

128. Kenny Robinson, S, West Virginia/XFL

129. John Hightower, WR, Boise State

132. Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina

133. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State

134. Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky

136. John Reid, CB, Penn State

137. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

138. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan

139. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

140. Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA

141. Geno Stone, S, Iowa

142. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State

143. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

144. Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland

145. Larrell Murchison, DL, NC State