2020 NFL Draft: Round 4 Best Player Remaining

The 2020 NFL Draft is moving into its final day, with four rounds of picks still to come. The Miami Dolphins have nine picks remaining for today’s fourth through seventh rounds. How will they attack the draft board? Where can they find a gem?
SB Nation’s Dan Kadar updated his best players remaining list following the third round last night. With the first 106 players already off the board, there are still a ton of highly-ranked players on the board. Here are the first 50 players still on Kadar’s board. Make sure you check out his full list of the top players available after round 3 here.
47. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn
51. Curtis Weaver, Edge, Boise State
71. Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU
72. Jacob Eason, QB, Washington
81. Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic
84. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech
85. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington
87. James Lynch, DL, Baylor
89. Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona State
91. Reggie Robinson, CB, Tulsa
93. Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
94. Leki Fotu, DL, Utah
96. Khalid Kareem, Edge, Notre Dame
97. K’Von Wallace, S, Clemson
99. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford
100. Bradlee Anae, Edge, Utah
101. Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn
104. Alton Robinson, Edge, Syracuse
107. Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin
108. Kenny Willekes, Edge, Michigan State
109. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia
110. Gabriel Davis, WR, UCF
111. Netane Muti, G, Fresno State
113. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri
114. Josiah Scott, CB, Michigan State
115. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
116. Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU
117. Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
119. Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty
120. Rashard Lawrence, DL, LSU
121. Trey Adams, OT, Washington
122. Jonathan Garvin, Edge, Miami
123. Nick Harris, C, Washington
125. John Simpson, G, Clemson
127. Ben Bartch, OT, Saint John’s (Minn.)
128. Kenny Robinson, S, West Virginia/XFL
129. John Hightower, WR, Boise State
132. Jason Strowbridge, DL, North Carolina
133. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State
134. Logan Stenberg, G, Kentucky
136. John Reid, CB, Penn State
137. Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt
138. Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Michigan
139. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska
140. Joshua Kelley, RB, UCLA
141. Geno Stone, S, Iowa
142. Anthony Gordon, QB, Washington State
143. Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota
144. Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Maryland
145. Larrell Murchison, DL, NC State
