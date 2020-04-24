2020 NFL Draft results: Dolphins pick Brandon Jones in third round

The Miami Dolphins continue to rebuild their roster after a tear down last year, making their fifth selection in the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. After adding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Austin Jackson, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene yesterday and offensive tackle/guard Robert Hunt earlier tonight, the Dolphins are back making another selection now. In a Draft where the team owns 15 picks, they can do just about anything they want right now, though the top team needs are edge rusher, running back, defensive tackle, and safety.

With the 70th pick, the Dolphins selected Brandon Jones, a safety out of the University of Texas. The Dolphins have two converted corners at safety right now, so adding a true safety fills a need here.

The Dolphins will next be on the clock with the 136th pick, a fourth-round pick from the Green Bay Packers.

Dolphins remaining picks:

Round 4 Pick 30 (136) (from GB in first-round trade)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)