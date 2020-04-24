2020 NFL Draft results: Dolphins pick Raekwon Davis in second round

The Miami Dolphins continue to rebuild their roster after a tear down last year, making their fifth selection in the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. After adding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Austin Jackson, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene yesterday and offensive tackle/guard Robert Hunt earlier tonight, the Dolphins are back making another selection now. In a Draft where the team owns 15 picks, they can do just about anything they want right now, though the top team needs are edge rusher, running back, defensive tackle, and safety.

Using a pick they received from the New Orleans Saints in a trade down last year, the Dolphins added Alabama defenisve tackle Raekwon Davis. The move shores up the middle of the defensive line and fills one of their top needs.

The Dolphins will next be on the clock with the 70th pick, their own third-round selection.

Dolphins remaining picks:

Round 3 Pick 6 (70)

Round 4 Pick 30 (136) (from GB in first-round trade)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)