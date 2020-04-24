Dolphins draft reactions 2020: Fans respond to Robert Hunt in the second round

The Miami Dolphins are looking to build a wall along their offensive line, having now doubled down on the offensive tackle position. After selecting Austin Jackson in the first round, Miami came back in the second round to add Louisiana-Lafayette’s Robert Hunt. While he may eventually kick inside to guard, the Dolphins are clearly looking to protect their fifth-overall pick, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Yesterday with the selection of Tagovailoa, I asked Twitter to gif me their reactions to the pick. Tonight, I did the same thing with the pick of Hunt.

Gif me your Robert Hunt reaction. — The Phinsider (@thephinsider) April 24, 2020