2020 NFL Draft results: Dolphins pick Robert Hunt to continue building offensive line

The Miami Dolphins are back on the clock for the first time in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, looking to continue building a roster that saw additions of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Austin Jackson, and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene yesterday. The team could continue to build the offensive line on Friday night, or they could transition to adding to the edge rush. Running back is still a need as well as potentially the addition of a safety. Where do the Dolphins go with the 39th pick?

The continue looking to protect Tagovailoa. With the 39th overall pick, the Miami Dolphins have selected Robert Hunt, tackle, Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Dolphins will next be on the clock with the 56th pick, a selection they received from the New Orleans Saints in a trade back last year.

Dolphins remaining picks:

Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)

Round 3 Pick 6 (70)

Round 4 Pick 30 (136) (from GB in first-round trade)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)