NFL Draft 2020 Rounds 2 and 3 live updates and chat

The second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft are here, and so is out live chat. As with the 1,720 comments left in yesterday’s live chat, join the discussion with your fellow Miami Dolphins - or NFL in general - fans at the bottom of the page.

Everything you need to know for watching tonight’s two rounds is below.

2020 NFL Draft

April 23-25, 2020

Location: Not in Las Vegas as had been planned; Various homes around the country with Roger Goodell expected to announce the picks from his home.

First Pick: Cincinnati Bengals

Most Picks: Miami Dolphins (15)

The Phinsider 2020 NFL Draft Big Board with 350 draft prospects

Best Available Players heading into Round 2

Dolphins picks in SB Nation 2nd Round Mock

Final 2020 Dolphins Draft needs after Round 1

Miami Dolphins picks:

Round 1 Pick 5 - Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Round 1 Pick 18 (from PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick)) - Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Round 1 Pick 26 (from HOU ( Laremy Tunsil/ Kenny Stills )) - Traded to GB

Round 1 Pick 30 (from GB for Pick 26) - Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

Round 2 Pick 7 (39)

Round 2 Pick 24 (56) (from NO for 2019 second round)

Round 3 Pick 6 (70)

Round 4 Pck 30 (136) (from GB for pick 26)

Round 4 Pick 35 (141) (Compensatory)

Round 5 Pick 7 (153) (from MIA (Josh Rosen) via ARI (Kenyan Drake))

Round 5 Pick 8 (154) (from JAX via PIT (Minkah Fitzpatrick))

Round 5 Pick 27 (173) (from BAL via LAR (Aqib Talib))

Round 6 Pick 6 (185)

Round 7 Pick 13 (227) (from IND (Evan Boehm))

Round 7 Pick (246) (from KC (Jordan Lucas))

Round 7 Pick (251) (Compensatory)

Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 24, 2020, 7pm ET

Television Coverage: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Radio Coverage: ESPN Radio, Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Streaming: FuboTV, WatchESPN, NFL Mobile

Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 12pm ET

Television Coverage: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Radio Coverage: ESPN Radio, Westwood One, SiriusXM NFL Radio

Streaming: FuboTV, WatchESPN, NFL Mobile